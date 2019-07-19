3 Top Northern Mutual Funds to Buy for Striking Returns

Northern Trusts is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company manages assets worth more than $956 billion (as of Mar 31, 2019) based on assets raised in the country. It comprises investment professionals with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trusts at present has 18,800 employees worldwide and is based in about 23 global locations. Moreover, all Northern funds bear low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices for those seeking low-cost funds.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers.

Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund NOAZX seeks to offer high current income exempted from regular federal income tax and Arizona State personal income tax. The fund does so by investing in municipal instruments. The non-diversified fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments that pay interest exempted from regular federal income tax and in instruments that provide income exempted from Arizona State personal income tax . NOAZX has returned 4.7% on a year-to-date basis.

NOAZX has an expense ratio of 0.47% compared with the category average of 0.87%.

Northern International Equity Fund NOIGX aims for long-term capital growth . The fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. The fund advisor aims to invest in the securities of companies located outside the United States. NOIGX mostly invests in companies in mature markets with market capitalization more than $1 billion. NOIGX has returned 11.7% on a year-to-date basis.

Mark C. Sodergren is the fund manager of NOIGX since 2017.

Northern Short Bond Fund BSBAX aims for maximizing total return with minimum reasonable risk. The fund invests the majority of its assets in bonds and other fixed-income securities . BSBAX mostly invests in investment grade domestic debt obligations, but it may also invest in obligations of foreign issuers and in junk bonds. BSBAX has returned 3.5% on a year-to-date basis.

BSBAX has an expense ratio of 0.40% compared with the category average of 0.75%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern mutual funds, investors can

