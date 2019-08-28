3 Top Mid-Cap Growth Funds to Buy Today

Mid-cap growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, the value of which is projected to rise over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary when investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuation than the other fund classes.

Investors interested in high returns can choose to invest in mid-cap funds that come with lesser risk than small-cap funds. Mid-cap funds are not susceptible to volatility in the broader markets. This makes these funds ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions in recent years. Also, when capital appreciation over the long term takes precedence over dividend payouts, growth funds become a natural choice for investors.

T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Fund PRDMX aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks of medium-capitalization growth companies.T. Rowe Price expects earnings of these companies to increase faster than any average company. PRDMX has returned 30.5% on a year-to-date basis.

PRDMX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.18%.

Commerce MidCap Growth Fund CFAGX seeks capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies with medium capitalization. The fund mostly invests in stocks of companies that have proven track of below-average price volatility. CFAGX has returned 29.2% on a year-to-date basis.

As of June 2019, CFAGX held 83 issues, with 1.40% of its assets invested in Jabil Inc.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A NMGAX aims for appreciation of capital. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies. It aims to reduce risk by diversifying the investments among several companies, sectors and industries etc. NMGAX has returned 30.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Kenneth J. Turek is the fund manager of NMGAX since 2003.

