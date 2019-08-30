Quantcast

3 Top Legg Mason Funds to Buy Right Now

Legg Mason has 33 years of experience in providing financial services throughout the world. With nearly $780.2 billion of assets under management (as of Jun 30, 2019), Legg Mason, along with its nine investment affiliates, currently manages more than 90 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds. Most of the company's clients (67%) are domiciled in the United States. This Baltimore-based company serves both individual and institutional investors with over 3,000 employees in 39 offices throughout the globe.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Legg Mason mutual funds.

Western Asset Total Return Unconstrained Fund Class A WAUAX aims to increase total returns over a long period of time. The fund invests at least half of its assets in debt and fixed income securities that carry at least a Baa or BBB rating at the time of purchase. It may participate in exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative transactions as well. WAUAX has returned 5% on a year-to-date basis.

As of June 2019, WAUAX held 801 issues with 6.35% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Bonds 3.75%.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund Class A SASMX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests most of its assets in securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. The portfolio managers take a growth-oriented approach while investing. SASMX has returned 24.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Aram E. Green is one of the fund managers of SASMX since 2007.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund Class A SINAX aims for capital appreciation over a long period of time . The fund mostly seeks to invest in large-capitalization companies that have good valuations and strong franchises. It particularly seeks such large-cap companies that have the ability to generate handsome returns across different market situations. SINAX has returned 19.5% on a year-to-date basis.

SINAX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Legg Mason mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

