3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Worth Betting on Now

Choosing stocks from the vast investment universe is not an easy task. For this, one needs to understand the fundamentals of every company and try to place them against the present economic background to figure out how it fares as an investment.
One way to carry out this task is to follow broker recommendation. Brokers have insight into what's happening at a particular company as they directly communicate with management. Further, they have a deeper insight of the overall industry and the economy.
Brokers go through a company's publicly available financial statements, listen to conference calls and engage in talks directly with the top brass. At times, they even talk to customers to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company.
Hence, after thorough research, brokers decide to rate a particular company's stock. Naturally, when a broker upgrades a stock, one can easily rely on it.
But merely depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build investment portfolio. One should also take into consideration other factors to ensure solid returns. Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners: Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more:
The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks. Current Price greater than 5:
The stocks must be trading above $5. Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000:
A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable. Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2:
. VGM Score of A or B:
Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.
Here are three stocks that qualified the screening: La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB
, based in Monroe, MI, manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories and casegoods furniture products. Its earnings are expected to grow 7.9% in fiscal 2020. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Based in Henderson, NV, PaySign, Inc. PAYS
provides prepaid card programs and processing services. Its earnings are expected to surge 222.2% in 2019. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Target Corporation TGT
, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, operates as a general merchandise retailer. Its earnings are expected to rise 13.7% in fiscal 2020. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 10.5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
