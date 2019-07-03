3 Reasons Why HEXO Stock Is the Real Deal

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There will always be naysayers in the sphere of stock market investing, especially when it comes to cannabis stocks. This is true for the bigger names like Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC ) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ). And it also applies to today's spotlight name, Hexo (NYSE: HEXO ). But does Hexo stock deserve its reputation as a volatile, dangerous investment?

I won't deny that Hexo Corp stock is a speculative play. But I wouldn't consider it any more dangerous than the broader cannabis market. You're either a believer in marijuana stocks or you're not. And if you can handle some risk, then Hexo stock could be your ticket to surprisingly impressive returns.

Too Legit to Quit

Once they were marginalized companies, but Canopy and Aurora have since transitioned from thinly traded over-the-counter markets to the major exchanges. In turn, this emboldened other cannabis up-and-comers to likewise move to the bigger exchanges.

Hexo would be a textbook example of this. They're now being promoted from the much smaller NYSE American exchange to the New York Stock Exchange. Hexo Corp stock owners shouldn't experience any negative impact. Further, the ticker symbol of HEXO will remain the same.

CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis rejoiced in this headline-making move. He commented that Hexo Corp is "extremely pleased to list on the NYSE and believe it reaffirms HEXO's strong track-record for exceptional corporate governance and is further proof that we are a valuable cannabis industry partner for Fortune 500 companies."

I'd affirm that just like Canopy and Aurora, Hexo deserves to play on the same field as other major-league batters. One of the biggest licensed cannabis companies in Canada, Hexo Corp serves both the adult-use and medical-use Canadian markets through a multitude of popular brands.

A Historic First for Hexo Corp Stock

Lest we forget, this once under-the-radar company generated huge headlines. Hexo was the first major cannabis producer to ink a deal with a brand-name beverage company. Moreover, it did so with the explicit purpose of developing and manufacturing cannabis-infused beverages. In a landmark agreement with Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP ), Hexo moved even faster than Canopy to map out a definitive plan to bring cannabis-enhanced drinks to the public.

And it's not just about beer, as the two companies are also considering cannabis-infused water and hot beverages. According to Molson Coors president and CEO Mark Hunter, the total cannabis market in Canada is approximately valued between $7 billion to $10 billion . Within that figure, beverages account for anywhere from 20% to 30% of the total, or as much as $3 billion. That's a massive untapped (pardon the pun) market for Hexo stock.

A Major Acquisition

In what I believe to be a game-changing expansion, Hexo Corp acquired what was one of my favorite cannabis companies this year, Newstrike Brands , for around $197 million. In so doing, Hexo added another 470,000 square feet of licensed indoor cultivation space. Keep in mind it already has an expansive 1.31 million square feet of grow space.

Moreover, Hexo will now have access to the numerous provincial deals which Newstrike already had in place. Altogether, Hexo's management expects the Newstrike acquisition to yield 400 million CAD in net revenues by the year 2020.

The Bottom Line on HEXO Stock

I'm looking forward to watching the cannabis-investing community bid the HEXO stock price up through the end of this year. And probably the party will continue well into next year.

If you're in the pot game, don't sleep on Hexo stock: this could be the company to bring legalized cannabis to the masses.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

