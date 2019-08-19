3 Northern Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Founded in 1889, Northern Trusts manages assets worth over $177 billion (as of Mar 31, 2019) based on assets raised in the country. The company generally focuses on funds that have long-term performance. Moreover, all the Northern funds bear no sales load, making them strong investment choices for those seeking low-cost funds.

Northern Trusts is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. It comprises investment professionals with experience of more than 15 years. At present, the company has more than 20 branches globally and around 18,800 employees all over the world.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds .

Northern Short-Intermediate U.S. Government NSIUX fund aims to gain maximum total return with minimal reasonable risk. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by its agencies. The fund buys and sells securities by using models that analyze and compare expected returns and assumed risks. Northern Short-Intermediate U.S. Government Fund has returned 0.7% in the past three years.

NSIUX has an expense ratio of 0.42% compared with the category average of 0.72%.

Northern Small Cap Core Fund NSGRX seeks appreciation of capital over the long haul. NSGRX invests more than 80% of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies, basically those with market cap in the range of the Russell 2000 Index. Northern Small Cap Core Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%.

Robert H. Bergson is the fund manager of NSGRX since 2010.

Northern California Tax-Exempt NCATX fund seeks a high level of current income exempted from regular federal income tax and California state personal income tax. NCATX invests the majority of its assets in debt securities that are believed to offer returns exempted from California state personal income tax and regular federal income tax. Moreover, NCATX is expected to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity between 10 years and 30 years. Northern CA Tax-Exempt has three-year annualized returns of 2.4%.

As of June 2019, NCATX held 84 issues, with 4.17% of its assets invested in NEWPORT-MESA CALIF UNI SCH DIST 0%.

