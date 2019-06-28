3 Legg Mason Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Legg Mason has 33 years of experience in providing financial services throughout the world. With nearly $758 billion of assets under management (as of Mar 31, 2019), Legg Mason, along with its nine investment affiliates, currently manages more than 90 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds. Most of the company's clients (67%) are domiciled in the United States. This Baltimore-based company serves both individual and institutional investors with around 3,300 employees in 39 offices throughout the globe.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Legg Mason mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

ClearBridge Small Cap A LMSAX seeks growth of capital. LMSAX invests the lion's share of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of small-cap companies and other investments, which are expected to have similar kind of economic characteristics. ClearBridge Small Cap A has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%.

Brian Lund is one of the fund managers of LMSAX since 2013.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund Class A2 LIVVX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities or other investments with similar economic characteristics, of companies that have large market capitalizations. LIVVX has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%.

LIVVX has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

Western Asset High Yield Fund Class A WAYAX aims to maximize total return on par with prudent investment management. The fund usually invests the majority of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated debt or fixed income securities rated below investment grade at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations or are determined to be of a comparable quality by the sub advisor. WAYAX has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%.

As of March 2019, WAYAX held 399 issues with 1.70% of its assets invested in SPDR Blmbg Barclays High Yield Bd ETF.

