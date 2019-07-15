3 investing ideas for the second half

One change to our 2019 investment outlook as the second half of the year kicks off: We now see trade disputes and broader geopolitical frictions as the key drivers of the global economy and markets, rather than late-cycle recession risks. In light of this view, we have downgraded our expectations for global growth and updated the three themes we see shaping investing , as we discuss in our midyear 2019 Global investment outlook . Geopolitical tensions have heightened macro uncertainty, leading to a wider range of potential economic and market outcomes ahead. Trade tensions in particular have already caused global growth to slow, and we expect further fallout. Yet we expect a significant dovish shift by central banks toward monetary easing to cushion the slowdown and extend the long expansion. Our BlackRock macro dashboard indicates global growth should decelerate further but sees the global expansion running on for longer, with central banks helping support looser financial conditions. The upshot: Investors today are challenged by powerful crosscurrents. On the one hand, macro uncertainty is rising and asset prices have run up a lot this year. On the other hand, central banks' monetary policy pivot should stretch the economic cycle, supporting risk assets at a time that many risk asset valuations still look reasonable. So what does this all mean for portfolios? We share three investing ideas for the second half below.

1. Consider reducing risk amid rising protectionism, including raising some cash.

2. Stay positive on U.S. equities and favor emerging market (EM) debt's income potential in a low-yield world.

3. Remember government bonds play an important role in building portfolio resilience-even at low yield levels.

Bottom line