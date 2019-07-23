3 Invesco Mutual Funds for a Healthy Portfolio

With more than $1,197.8 billion of assets under management (as of Jun 30, 2019), Invesco Ltd offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. This leading global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds. With nearly more than 6,500 investment professional and employees, the company offers financial services worldwide through offices in 20 countries.

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund Class Y ACCHX seeks current income through preservation of capital. ACCHX invests a large share of its assets in bonds issued by corporate issuers. The fund is expected to invest a minimum of 65% of its assets in securities that are rated investment-grade. ACCHX has three-year annualized returns of 4.37.

As of March 2019, ACCHX held 664 issues, with 5.26% of its assets invested in 2 Year US Treasury Note Future June19.

Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class Y OGMYX invests mainly in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing with gold. OGMYX seeks growth of capital. The fund may also invest nearly one-fourth of its assets in its subsidiary - the Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Ltd. OGMYX has three-year annualized returns of 0.2%.

OGMYX has an expense ratio of 0.92% as compared with the category average of 1.39%.

Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Y OSMYX seeks capital growth by investing the majority of its assets in equity securities of small and mid-cap companies. OSMYX invests in those companies whose market cap is similar to those that are within the range of the MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex-U.S. SMID Index. Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Y has three-year annualized returns of 15%.

Frank V. Jennings is a fund manager of OSMYX since 2018.

