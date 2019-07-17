3 Hot Investing Trends: Next Steps and Big Opportunities

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

That cracking sound you heard last week was the stock market breaking through its previous highs to set all-time records.

Source: Shutterstock

That moaning sound you heard was investors who thought: a) stocks would keep falling after the pullback in May, or b) stocks were at all-time highs and couldn't keep going higher.

Either way, they're missing out.

I hope you're not one of them. But if you are, it's not too late. That's my message to anyone who will listen to me.

I for one am all in on stocks. That shouldn't surprise you if you're a regular MoneyWire reader. In My Top 10 Predictions for 2019 from last December, I said the S&P 500Index would be up a minimum of 25% at some point during the year. As of today, it's up 21%. We're close.

I am more confident than ever that the market will top 25% gains in the coming months. I like the current environment, and I also just came across pretty compelling historical data that is perfect for current conditions. I'll have more for you on that next week.

The U.S. stock market continues to be the greatest wealth creator in the history of mankind. If you want to live the life of your dreams, you need to be invested in stocks - especially companies leading the way in massive, unstoppable trends that are changing our world.

These are the themes I research deeply and talk to so many industry insiders about.

They are themes that you can profit from in multiple ways.

And they are the themes that give you the absolute best chances to make 2X, 3X, 5X, or even 10X your money .

Let's check in on some of the latest news in those trends.

Another Step on the Path to Legalization

We have to start with marijuana. It may be the hottest theme right now , and it's a monster opportunity that just got better.

We continue to get more signals that legalization is around the corner, and the latest is a big one. Last Wednesday, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security held a hearing in which reform of marijuana laws was discussed.

As I wrote last week, the need for reform is something both parties actually agree on . There still needs to be agreement on exactly what reform would look like, whether it's decriminalization, changing marijuana's status as a Schedule 1 drug, opening up banking laws for marijuana companies, or leaving the decision to the states.

Any of those options move us closer to full legalization and will supercharge the already huge opportunity.

Also this week, another one of our stocks joined the Pot Jumpers club as KushCo Holdings (OTCMKTS: KSHB ) applied to uplist to the Nasdaq Composite from the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Exchange .

Jumper Stocks are one of the most exciting opportunities in the exploding legal marijuana industry. These jumps from the minor leagues to the major leagues give companies instant credibility, access to institutional buyers previously forbidden from owning shares, and increased coverage from analysts.

All of it is like fuel for the rocket ship. (I actually just recommended my newest Pot Jumper stock , which is a bit different than our others and is in great position. I'm targeting at least 3.5X our initial investment.)

We've seen a few marijuana stocks make the jump already this year, but less than 10% of all cannabis-related companies currently trade on the big exchanges. This trend is still in its very early stages, so expect a lot more uplistings in the future.

I also want to let you know that I'm about finished beta testing a new way to make money in marijuana stocks. I don't see anyone else doing this yet, but the early results are incredible. (You can learn more about it here , including how to get access to it for free when it's ready to go.)

Big Names Continue to Pour Big Money Into Transportation 2.0

"Our industry is going to change more deeply in the coming 10 years than in the 100 years before."

Matthias Müller, the then CEO of Volkswagen, spoke those words in May 2017. A little more than two years later, the world's second largest car maker is investing a lot of money in what's to come.

This morning, Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY ) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F ) expanded on an existing partnership , adding both electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) to the list of things they're working on. Ford had already invested $1 billion in Argo AI, a private company developing a self-driving system. Volkswagen will invest $2.6 billion in the same company.

Volkswagen has also already invested about $10 billion in developing EVs, while Ford is investing $11 billion over the next several years.

The stakes are so big that other companies usually viewed as competitors have teamed up to develop EVs and AVs, including General Motors (NYSE: GM ) and Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC ) as well as BMW (OTCMKTS: BMWYY ) and Daimler (OTCMKTS: DMLRY ).

When an industry like transportation is disrupted, it will lead to trillions of dollars moving from the old to the new. You want to invest in companies that will be on the receiving end of these trillions of dollars on the move. Investors can make a tremendous amount of money in a short time. What's coming is going to be that powerful .

5G Makes History

Longtime readers know I'm a huge sports fan, so I especially love it when sports and technology come together … not to mention investing opportunities.

Last Thursday, the NBA broadcast a Summer League game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards using smartphones and 5G technology . The game was on in several places, including the ESPN app, NBA TV Canada, and NBA League Pass. AT&T (NYSE: T ) provided the 5G network. Samsung provided the smartphones. And Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ) provided the network infrastructure.

The 5G network is the biggest breakthrough yet in this age of wireless communications. Just as there were fortunes made in prior generations, there will be big money made once again. In fact, I think the opportunity is even bigger now because the leap ahead will drive some of the most powerful tech trends the world has seen - cloud computing, virtual reality, smart cities, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and on and on.

I think of it as the next-generation toll road. The road to the future passes through 5G, and it's time to set up our booth and start collecting.

Matthew McCall is the founder and president of Penn Financial Group, an investment advisory firm, as well as the editor of Investment Opportunities and Early Stage Investor. He has dedicated his career to getting investors into the world's biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being "first" gave Matt's readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA), +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), +611% in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (LNGLY), +324% in Bitcoin Services (BTSC), just to name a few. If you're interested in making triple-digit gains from the world's biggest investment trends BEFORE anyone else, click here to learn more about Matt McCall and his investments strategy today .

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Hot Investing Trends: Next Steps and Big Opportunities appeared first on InvestorPlace .