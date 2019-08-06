By Brett Owens

Is last weekaEURtms rate-cut temper tantrum the start of a bigger meltdown?

ThataEURtms the big questionaEUR"and today weaEURtmre going to do what we have to do to protect our nest eggaEUR"and set ourselves up for big gains (and dividends) in the long run.

That means we may only have days to prepareaEUR"maybe even hours.

The one thing weaEURtmre not going to do? Sell and go to cash.

Because I know I donaEURtmt have to tell you that aEURoemoney under the mattressaEUR pays no dividendaEUR"and isnaEURtmt even safe, for that matter: youaEURtmre guaranteed to bleed money after inflation!

No way.

Instead, weaEURtmre going to play it smartaEUR"deftly pruning our portfolio of laggards and shifting into a set of low-key dividends that will balloon our income (and nest egg) for decades to come.

So letaEURtms dive into three ETFsaEUR"ranked from aEURoedisastrousaEUR to aEURoepooraEURaEUR"you must sell now. Along the way, IaEURtmll show you three fast-growing aEURoeforeveraEUR dividends that should be on your short list.

Disastrous: SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT )

You and I donaEURtmt normally chat about brick-and-mortar retail stores because, frankly, who cares about retail stocks? They donaEURtmt pay big dividends unless theyaEURtmre in big trouble, like MacyaEURtms ( M ) and itaEURtms mirage 6.6% yield now.

But plenty of folks still feel they need to be in this dismal sector, under the impression that if they donaEURtmt hold at least some retail stocks, their portfolio wonaEURtmt be diversified enough.

Trouble is, being too diversified is also risky! Because some sectorsaEUR"like retailaEUR"are simply hopeless. XRT, for example, has gone nowhere for five years.

XRT: A Lead Weight on Your Portfolio



It takes a lot of wishful thinking to hold on to a fund like this, especially when youaEURtmre getting a pathetic dividendaEUR"just 1.6%!

Yet some folks do hang on. And with the trend still pointing to lower interest ratesaEUR"no matter what Jay Powell saysaEUR"you might think the skies will brighten for XRT, with more folks likely to break out the credit card.

DonaEURtmt take the bait!

Because any new spending will zip right past XRTaEURtms old-school retailers: companies like L Brands ( LB )aEUR" owner of the tired VictoriaaEURtms Secret chain aEUR"Abercrombie & Fitch ( ANF ) and KohlaEURtms ( KSS ), none of which have found the secret to beating Amazon.com (AMZN).

Which is my cue to introduce the stout income-and-growth play I want to tell you about now.

ItaEURtms a aEURoelandlordaEUR sitting on 156 million square feet of warehouse space across the US. WhoaEURtms renting it? Online retailersaEUR"who are on a run that will continue no matter what Powell does.



Source: Duke Realty

IaEURtmm talking about Duke Realty Trust (DRE), a real estate investment trust (REIT) I told you about last week . DukeaEURtms warehouses were as stuffed as they could reasonably be in the second quarter, at 98.2% occupancy.

Duke has also crushed XRT over the last year, three years, five years and 10 years. It also boasts a higher yield (2.6%) and has a wonderful habit of dropping special dividends on shareholders, which also attract more investors and bump up the share price:

Special Dividends Inflate Duke Shares



So forget XRTaEUR"invest in surging online shopping through warehouse REITs. Put Duke at the top of your list.

Lousy: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield ETF (JNK)

Stocks arenaEURtmt the only thing thataEURtms been snapped up since the FedaEURtms pivot from rate hikes in January. High-yield aEURoejunkaEUR bondsaEUR"so named for because they carry higher default riskaEUR"have taken off, too.

ThataEURtms sent the passive JNK, which is shackled to an index of high-yield bonds, on a double-digit run:

Junk Bonds Soar



ThereaEURtms good reason for that: the strong economy means companies are having little trouble repaying their debts. According to MoodyaEURtms, the high-yield default rate fell to 2.4% at the end of March, and is set to plunge to 1.7% by March 2020.

ThataEURtms great news for JNK, which yields 5.6% and is about as aEURoejunkyaEUR as you can get, with just 0.31% of its portfolio rated BBB (the cutoff for investment-grade bonds) or higher.

Trouble is, junk bonds and ETF investing simply donaEURtmt mix. ThataEURtms why junk bondaEUR"focused closed-end funds (CEFs) regularly crush JNK over just about any time period you can imagine.

Case in point: the BlackRockCorporate High-Yield Fund (HYT), payer of an 8.1% dividend. ItaEURtms manhandled JNK over the past year, three years, five years, decade and, yes, since inception:

HYT Doubles Up JNKaEURtms Gain



ThereaEURtms a good reason why: BlackRockaEURtms massive size, with $6.5 trillion under management across the company, means the team running HYT is among the first to get the call when a company issues a new round of high-yield bonds.

JNKaEURtms poor aEURoerobotaEUR has no hope against a aEURoefirst-moveraEUR advantage like that!

This human touch really shines in a bear market: when things get rough, HYTaEURtms team can change things upaEUR"while JNK, locked to its index, goes down with the ship.

Finally, thereaEURtms the discount to net asset value (NAV), a CEF feature ETFs canaEURtmt match: right now, HYTaEURtms market price is 9.8% below its NAV (or the value of its portfolio). That discount builds in downside protection (and upside) for us.

Poor: Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV)

HereaEURtms another megatrend youaEURtmll want to have some exposure to: our aging population (with 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day ).

Too bad most folks pick the wrong way to do itaEUR"looking mainly to pharma stocks and the aEURoeone-clickaEUR pharma ETF: XLV.

This is a terrible move for so many reasons itaEURtms hard to know where to start, but they all come back to the dividend. As I write, XLV yields a pathetic 1.6%. YouaEURtmd be far better off cherry-picking XLVaEURtms top holdings, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with a 2.9% yield, Amgen (AMGN), at 3.1%, or Medtronic (MDT), at 2.1%.

But even that isnaEURtmt the best way to squeeze a decent payout from this megatrend. Because there are fatter dividends in an often-ignored corner of the healthcare space: senior-care centers.

A great example: Ventas (VTR), a senior-care aEURoelandlordaEUR yielding 4.7% now. ItaEURtms also demolished XLV this year, particularly when you include its healthy dividend:

Ventas: 1, Pharma Stocks: 0



Despite that run, Ventas is reasonably priced, at 17.2 times normalized per-share funds from operations (FFO, the REIT equivalent o f earnings per share). And yes, this payout is safe, accounting for just 81% of normalized FFO, easily sustainable for a steady REIT like Ventas.

Finally, if youaEURtmre looking for bear-market insurance, Ventas is for you: it sports a aEURoebetaaEUR rating of just 0.28. In English, that means when the S&P 500 moves 100 points, we can expect VTR to move around 30 or so.

You could see that after PowellaEURtms announcement last Wednesday: while the S&P 500 plunged 1.3%, Ventas shareholders hardly noticed! The stock slipped a barely perceptible 0.4%, a decline it quickly took back the next day.

Ventas: Portfolio Ballast



The bottom line? When it comes to tapping the aging-population trend, individual senior-care REITs are the way to go.

And Ventas is far from the highest yielder I want to show you today. LetaEURtms move on to aEUR