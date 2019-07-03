3 Healthcare Stocks to Stay on Your Watch List for 2H19

A recent news caused a stir amid healthcare insurers as politician Senator Bernie Sanders demanded abolishing private health insurance and opting for Medicare-for-all. He wants private coverage to be replaced by a single national government insurance plan for every American, which raises a concern for the industry players.



Moreover, a few days back, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that requires hospitals to disclose the pricing to patients for various services and products. Insurers here are at a loss, since hospital pricing to a large extent is dependent on contracts between both health care providers. Divulging such details would unveil the pricing differential charged by insurers to hospitals and the final costs in the consumers' hands, thus restricting insurers to make profits.



Despite all these disturbances, the healthcare insurance industry has been witnessing steady growth over the past years on the back of aging population, easing regulation, changing U.S. demography, etc. Constant demand for Medicare and Medicaid business has helped the players achieve a growing revenue base despite regular shackles within the industry. The last few quarters have also noticed new entrants joining the industry and consolidation within the space. Mergers and acquisitions are leading to affordable and transparent services, resulting in better health outcomes.



Now let's discuss about the major factors driving the industry.



Factors Influencing the Health Insurance Industry



Boom of Medicaid Business : The industry has been constantly driven by rising demand for Medicaid business. As a result of Affordable Care Act or ACA-driven expansion, more and more states are opting for managed care to rein in elevated costs. Demand for Medicaid is projected to be consistent going forward on the back of program extension and the changes in people's requirements in the managed care network. The business would likely be boosted by an upsurge in the needs of elderly populace, generating solid contribution in the health insurance industry.



Demand for Medicare Advantage Business: Moreover, the emphasis on Medicare Advantage is rising by the day, which can mainly be attributable to a mutable U.S. demography. The Medicare Advantage plans or MA plans are a great substitute for Government-sponsored Medicare plans to address the retirees. The providers in this segment are likely to enhance the quality of plans to meet customers' evolving demands.



If the standard of benefits and quality of care under Medicare Advantage plans continue to progress, the enrollment would likely shoot up as well irrespective of the pricing.



Merger and Acquisition Activity: High healthcare spending and demand for value-based care are pushing the companies to take up merger and acquisition activity to gain efficiency and reduce costs. The deals have aided the companies to improve efficiency as well as boost health outcomes through higher volumes. One of the recent deals in the space is Centene Corporation CNC , which will buy WellCare Health Plans, Inc. WCG for $17.3 billion.



Digital Innovation: Players in the industry steadfastly seek greater technological investment and innovation to curtail wastages and curb costs. Companies are looking for assistance from blockchain platforms, artificial intelligence, analytics, informatics, etc. to simplify healthcare and enhance their efficiencies.



All these factors poise the industry well for growth with ample opportunities awaiting the players.



In a year's time, the Zacks Health Maintenance Organization industry has dipped 0.1% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite's rise of 8.5%.



The health insurance industry is envisioned to have a good ride during the second quarter of 2019.



Stocks Expected to Sustain the Winning Streak in 2H



Now let us glance through the stocks that are likely to perform well in the second half of the year.



These stocks have performed well over the last few quarters and are likely to carry on with their purple patch. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Molina Healthcare, Inc., MOH is a multi-state healthcare organization, which is well placed for growth on the back of its growing revenues, evident from its 2012-2017 CAGR of 27.4%. It has also been gaining traction from the restructuring and profitability improvement plan initiated in 2017. The program included streamlining of the organizational structure to ramp up efficiency as well as the speed and quality of decision-making.



For 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $10.93, indicating a 3.02% rise from the year-ago reported figure. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of this company have rallied 43.8% in a year's time against its industry 's dip of 0.2%.





The Joint Corp. JYNT works with chiropractic clinics. The company is well-positioned for growth on the back of its rising top line and strong operational metrics.



For 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $0.21, suggesting a skyrocketing surge of 425% from the prior-year reported number. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has soared 124.3% in the past year versus its industry's slip of 0.2%.





Centene Corporation works as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise, providing services to under-insured and uninsured people in the United States. By acquiring WellCare Health, the new entity will likely emerge as a leader in the Medicaid, Medicare and Health Insurance marketplace. Centene has been witnessing consistent and substantial revenue growth since 2002 and is likely to maintain the momentum on the back of membership growth and expansion of contracts plus investments. Centene's M&A strategy mainly targets expansion of the company's markets and increasing its Medicaid membership.



For 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $4.37, up 23.45% from the year-ago reported figure. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player has lost 16.2%, wider than its industry's decline of 0.2%.



