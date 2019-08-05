3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise, to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world's leading financial management companies.

The fund prides itself in having more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 650 investment professionals, who capitalize on the technology, risk-management skills and market insights of Goldman Sachs. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

GS Small Cap Growth Insights FundGSTOX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in a diverse portfolio of small-cap domestic companies as well as foreign companies which are traded within the United States. Small-cap companies are the ones which have market capitalization similar to the ones constituting the Russell 2000 Index. GSTOX has three-year annualized returns of 14.5%.

As of April 2019, GSTOX held 405 issues, with 1.16% of its assets invested in HubSpot Inc.

GS Global Income FundGBIRX aims for high total returns by focusing on current income and second on capital growth. The fund invests most of its net assets and any borrowings in fixed-income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. GBIRX has three-year annualized returns of 2.8%.

GBIRX has an expense ratio of 0.78% as compared to the category average of 0.83%.

GS High Yield Municipal FundGYIRX seeks growth of income, which is free from regular federal income tax. GUIRX invests a large chunk of its assets in fixed income securities, which are issued by or on behalf of U.S. territories and states. These fixed income securities offer regular federal income tax-exempted interest. GYIRX has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%.

Ben Barber is one of the fund managers of GYIRX since 2000.

