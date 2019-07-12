3 Funds From MassMutual Clan for Healthy Returns

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning throughout the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of managing around $701 billion (as of Dec 31, 2018) of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you four top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds .

MassMutual Select Diversified Value R5 MDVSX invests a huge portion of its assets in securities, including stocks of domestic companies. The fund may also invest around one-fourth of its assets non-U.S. securities and ADRs. MDVSX seeks capital growth and high income by investing mainly in big well-established companies. MassMutual Select Diversified Value R5 has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%.

MDVSX has an expense ratio of 0.67% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

MassMutual Select Fundamental Growth Fund Class I MOTZX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund mostly invests in domestic equity securities that the fund's sub-adviser thinks has the potential to offer long-term growth. These equity securities may comprise preferred stocks, common stocks, rights and warrants etc. MOTZX has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%.

Paul E. Marrkand is one of the fund managers of MOTZX since 2012.

MassMutual RetireSMART Moderate Growth Administrative MRSLX is a "fund of funds." The fund attains its investment objective by investing in other U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds. MRSLX uses its asset allocation strategy by investing around 85% of its assets in equity and related funds, and about 15% of its assets in fixed income funds. MRSLX has returned 10.2% over the past three years.

As of March 2019, MRSLX held 30 issues, with 19.72% of its assets invested in MM Select Equity Asset I.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>