3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500

Second quarter earnings are coming in above expectations. Nearly 80% of S&P listed companies reporting EPS above their estimates, but that may have as much to do with a lowered bar as real growth. Only 28% of reporting companies have beaten their targets on revenue growth, an ominous sign for the US economy as a whole.

At the same time, there are still stocks offering high returns, even in this climate. We’ve found three that have beaten the S&P 500’s year-to-date growth of 19.9%, and are showing potential for further gains. The reasons vary for their upbeat forecasts; here, we take a closer look at each stock’s current position and check in to see what the Wall Street analysts have to say.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco occupies a business niche that is almost guaranteed to generate high profits: it is the premier supplier of computer networking hardware. It has also shown 33.2% share price growth year-to-date, well ahead of the S&P 500. On August 14, Cisco will report earnings for its fiscal Q4 as well as is FY2019. EPS is expected at 75 cents, 15% higher than last year’s Q4 and 5.6% higher than Q3. In the past four quarters, CSCO has averaged a positive earnings surprise of 2.96%.

The company’s profitability underlies its strong buy rating from the analyst consensus. This is derived from 15 buys and 5 holds assigned in the past three months. CSCO’s $59 average price target represents a modest 3.2% upside from the current share price of $57, but as we’ll see below, there may be room for further growth.

Cisco has been making good use of its profits. Earlier this month, Cisco management finalized a $2.6 billion agreement to purchase Acacia Communications (ACIA). Cisco will pay $70 per share for Acacia, and in return will bring Acacia’s high-speed digital signal processing technologies into Cisco’s product line.

Writing after the Acacia acquisition was announced, Merrill Lynch analyst Tal Liani said, “…the deal will expand Cisco's switches and routers through adding new use cases and target markets.” Liani set a price target of $62, suggesting an upside of 7.4%

Liani was not the only analyst to voice approval of the acquisition. JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee said that the Acacia purchase “presents a very strong strategic rationale in expanding and strengthening Cisco's core optical portfolio.” He rates Cisco a buy, with a $60 price target.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco is the popular membership-only warehouse club store that has created what financial blogger Luke Lango describes as “an offline version of Amazon (AMZN).” The retailer builds on the loyalty of its 100 million strong member base, rewarding customers with bulk deals on staple goods and competitive pricing on most everything else, and getting in return a 90% resubscription rate and customers with a habit of shopping frequently and buying a lot in every visit. It’s a successful model, and in Lango’s words, “will continue to power healthy results for the retailer for the foreseeable future.” Those results are clear from COST’s 37.5% gain in share price this year.

One side effect of Costco’s rapid price increase is that the stock actually shows a net downside right now, compared to the average price target. Shares are selling for $280; the average analyst price target is $275. Recent reviews, and price target revisions, suggest that Wall Street is reevaluating COST’s potential.

Typical of the new ratings is Kate McShane’s buy. The Goldman Sachs analyst opened new coverage of COST on July 11, describing its club model as offering “the best attributes within retail.” She set a $290, price target, giving the stock a 3.5% upside from today’s price.

In the past week, two additional analysts have raised their existing targets for the stock. Robert Ohmes, of Merrill Lynch, pointed out continued consumer spending growth at Costco, especially among lower income customers. Based on increased consumer spending, Ohmes set a $310 price target for COST, suggesting a 10.6% upside. And writing from Raymond James, Budd Bugatch stands by his earlier comments on Costco – back in June, he said, “[E]ven though the stock’s valuation has increased, there is still a pathway for further upside, earnings growth and market share gains through U.S. and international club openings over the next several years.” His revised target of $300 indicates a 7% upside for COST shares.

Costco is currently in the middle of its fiscal Q4, historically its best quarter for earnings. The company will report on October 3, and is expected to show EPS of $2.52. This is 6.8% higher than last year’s Q4.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN)

Of the stocks in this article, Axon has shown the highest growth – an eye-catching 51.3% year-to-date, well above all three major stock market indexes. It’s no wonder that the company has been growing; its flagship product is the Taser less-than-lethal electric weapon, for both law enforcement and personal defense use, and subsidiary products include a line of body cameras marketed to police agencies. In today’s highly charged social/political environment, these devices are in high demand. As a result, Axon has seen revenue grow in every quarter since 2012 – a record any company would envy. At the same time, however, quarterly EPS has been erratic. Heading to the company’s August 6 fiscal Q2 report, earnings are expected at 6 cents per share, down from both last quarter and the year-ago quarter. This is while the company’s Q1 report raised full-year revenue guidance to $495 million.

Axon has not been without controversy. During the company’s lifetime, it has dealt with numerous patent litigation matters, along with royalty and penalty issues. In the most recent such case, a patent suit by competitor Digital Ally was dismissed in a US Court of Appeals. After the decision, Needham analyst Scott Berg restated his buy rating on the stock, and set a price target of $80. He said, “Although we expect Digital Ally will appeal this decision, our industry work suggests a patent decision at this level is difficult to overturn. We believe any future impact to Axon of an appeal for this judgment would likely be limited to additional legal costs versus the potential for a large penalty and royalty payments.” His price target suggests an upside of 20%.

Also last month, JPMorgan’s Mark Strouse raised his price target by 11%, to $81, on strong estimates for fiscal year 2021. He notes, “[We] expect the company's revenue growth to remain elevated through fiscal 2021 and for margins to continue to expand, consistent with management's long-term targets.” Regarding product and marketing expansion, Strouse added, “[We] believe AB3's live-streaming LTE capability could allow Axon to penetrate adjacent markets such as EMS and fire departments.” Strouse’s $81 target indicates a 22% upside to the stock.

Axon holds a moderate buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 5 buys and 2 holds given it in the past three months. The stock’s current share price of $66 and average price target of $74 suggest room for an 11% upside.

By Michael Marcus for TipRanks