3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

The peak of earnings season has passed - and it looks like a bit of a bust. Indeed, the S&P 500 index closed Thursday at its lowest level in a month. Since July 15 th - the unofficial point at which the earnings calendar picked up - broad market indices are down 2% or more.

Admittedly, most of the pressure came in the last few sessions. Investors reacted poorly to both an apparently disappointing rate cut from the Federal Reserve and new tariffs on Chinese goods .

But that's kind of the point. The hope was that strong earnings could offset those external fears. And the irony is that as the earnings calendar was light in May and June, U.S. stocks rallied even amid that outside noise. Given what seems like mostly good news on the earnings front over the past three weeks - though there have been exceptions - investors now have chosen to focus on risks elsewhere.

We'll see if that holds as earnings season rolls on. Small and mid caps dominate earnings reports next week, limiting the amount of market-moving news. But there are a few bigger names to watch in key sectors. A media giant will update on its new strategy as its industry stays in flux. A healthcare leader will try to reverse long-bearish sentiment. And a cannabis play might have a higher bar to clear after an earnings surprise this week. There's still quite a bit on the earnings calendar - even if some of the bigger names already have reported.

Disney (DIS)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, August 6, after market close

It's not clear to what extent, if at all, Q3 results from Disney (NYSE: DIS ) will even matter. Investor eyes are firmly on the company's streaming service , due to be launched November 12 th . It's likely commentary around that launch, rather than Q3 fundamentals, will grab investor and analyst focus.

To be sure, a beat could help DIS stock - and a miss could do significant damage. Disney shares have rallied strongly in recent months. The company probably has around two years' worth of relatively little growth ahead, as even management has noted. Spending on Disney+ and the loss of licensing revenue from current partners like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) will pressure profits in FY20 and FY21. Any concerns heading into that stretch could reverse some of the recent gains.

Still, streaming seems like to stay center stage. But investors should take a look elsewhere in the report as well. ESPN has been a long-running problem for DIS stock, and subscriber numbers and ad revenue look key with the NBA playoffs taking place during the quarter. The Parks business has grown at an impressive clip; investors will be looking for color on the impact of new Star Wars -themed areas at both Disneyland and Disney World (the latter opens at the end of this month).

This does look a key report for Disney - and an interesting test for Disney stock. Is the streaming optimism exhausted? Or can the company, perhaps with strength elsewhere in the business, convince more investors to hop on board?

CVS Health (CVS)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, August 7, before market open

Pharmacy stocks like CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) have been hammered of late. In March, CVS stock touched a six-year low. Rivals Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD ) too have seen multi-year lows this year.

As I wrote last month, there is no shortage of reasons why investors have sold off the space -and CVS stock in particular. Reimbursements are being pressured. Generic drug savings aren't enough. Front of the store spending is down. For CVS, the acquisition of Aetna looks questionable in the early going.

The combination of a cheap stock price - CVS trades at less than 8x forward earnings - and the negative narrative has led to contrarian bull calls on CVS stock . CVS has a chance to support those calls with a big report on Wednesday morning.

After all, there's been some good news, too. The end of efforts by the federal government to curb drug rebates boosted the stock last month. Fiscal Q1 earnings in May came in ahead of expectations .

The market has shrugged off that good news - CVS only has bounced 7% from those March lows - but a second straight strong quarter could change the narrative. That would benefit not only CVS, but WBA and RAD as well.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, August 8, before market open

Fiscal second-quarter earnings from Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON ) became a little more interesting on Thursday afternoon. Months of disappointing earnings reports from cannabis plays suggested that the Canadian market was stalling out. Pot stocks, including CRON, were falling across the board, with most down at least 40% from their highs.

And then Aphria (NYSE: APHA ) posted a blowout quarter on Thursday. That cannabis company guided for positive Adjusted EBITDA in its fiscal 2020, with APHA shares gaining over 30% after-hours.

Suddenly, the bar seems much higher for the space - and particularly for Cronos. After all, Cronos has the benefit of nearly $2 billion in cash from Altria (NYSE: MO ), which is should be putting to work to drive growth.

So Thursday's report now looks more important for Cronos and other cannabis stocks. Another big quarter from another marijuana company suggests that the industry's is performing better than investors realize and could lead to a rally in the entire sector. A miss, however, suggests that Aphria itself is doing something right - or that Cronos is doing something wrong. Neither seems like good news for CRON stock.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

