3 Dividend Stocks That Are Near-Perfect for High Volatility

By Brett Owens

aEURoeI did read that. I thought about you, B.O.aEUR

While other people may be known for their hobbies, or their families, my publisher thought of me when a Vanguard fund re-opened!

IaEURtmve yapped about the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund ( VDIGX ) before. I rarely mention (let alone endorse!) mutual funds. But VDIGX is notable for two reasons:

I plow 100% of my 401( K ) contributions into this fund, and ItaEURtms a pretty good option as far as retirement plans go.

Why this fund? Because in my aEURoeBrett Inc.aEUR company plan, I have a set list of Vanguard funds to choose from. This is aEURoeset and forgetaEUR money so my goal is to maximize long-term returns. The best way to do this, of course, is to buy dividend growth stocks.

My own portfolio dedicated to this approach has earned 17% per year. IaEURtmll share the details with you in a minute. First, letaEURtms give some credit to VDIGX.

As far as 401( K ) options go, it is a good one. The fund outperformed the S&P 77% to 68% over the last five years. It really shines in turbulent years like this one, rallying 23% year-to-date.

As we discussed at the outset, VDIGX just re-opened itself to new money for the first time in three years. But unless you also have a Vanguard 401( K ), I think you can do better than VDIGX. Much better, actually. HereaEURtms how.

For 17% Returns Per Year, Buy theFastestGrowing Dividends

Dividends drive the stock market. While current yields provide a big part of todayaEURtms return, it is the growth of these dividends that determines tomorrowaEURtms return.

LetaEURtms spy on VDIGXaEURtms holdings to see how this works. Its number five position, PepsiCo ( PEP ) , has made its investors rich thanks to its ability to grow its dividend. Check out the orange staircase belowaEUR"thataEURtms the payout that PepsiCo hikes every year. Its stock price (blue line below) is attracted to the payout curve like a magnet. HereaEURtms their relationship since the beverage maker began paying a dividend:

Every Pepsi Payout Refreshes the World



PepsiCoaEURtms payout growth has slowed in recent years. (No surprise, itaEURtms already filled the world with sugar water.) Its last dividend raise was only 3%! ThataEURtms the junk food equivalent of pedestrian 3% annual price returns.

I wish Don Kilbride, VDIGXaEURtms manager, would trade-in this dog. ItaEURtms weighing down my 401( K ) returns. PepsiCoaEURtms best years of payout growth are behind it.

Same goes for many Dividend Aristocrats, the stocks that have hiked their dividends for 25 or more consecutive years. They are treated like royalty, so their valuations are always high and their current yields low. It doesnaEURtmt make sense to reward past accomplishments since the stock market is a forward - looking vehicle.

The advantage of handpicking your own stocks is that you can look ahead rather than behind . Show me a company poised to grow its dividend by 17% per year (trust me, they exist) and IaEURtmll show you a stock thataEURtms likely to rise by 17% each and every year!

How to IdentifyTomorrowaEURtmsBig Payout Raises

Forecasting payouts, of course, is work. So letaEURtms start with a shortcut.

The best forward-looking dividend growth tool that I am aware of is Reality SharesaEURtm DIVCON system. It ranks the dividend payers among the 1200 largest US companies across a variety of fundamental factors, including profitability, earnings growth, cash flow and leverage.

DIVCON assigns each stock an easy-to-understand score between 1 and 5. Low score? YouaEURtmre sitting on an unsafe payout that might be ripe for a cut. High score? You can take that dividend to the bank, and chances are good that the distribution will be bigger within the next year.

If you want to stay put and collect cash, these three highly rated stocks are amongst the dividend payers to consider right now:

Exxon Mobil ( XOM )

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

DIVCON Score: 4

Speaking of Dividend Aristocrats, Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) just renewed its membership card in April when it announced its 37th consecutive annual dividend increase.

It also handled the financial crisis better than many, dipping only about half as much as the broader market from 2007-09.

Exxon Mobil still is the alpha titan of energy. ItaEURtms the largest energy stock by market cap. ItaEURtms an integrated oil-and-gas giant that handles every step of the process, from exploration to your local Exxon gas station. And because its operations are so widespread, itaEURtms not as sensitive to the rise and fall of oil as many pure-play exploration-and-production companies.

The company also laid out a plan earlier this year to more than double profits by 2025. Wall Street didnaEURtmt take it to heart at the time, but then, how many analysts are pricing the stock based on what the company might do in 2025?

Chevron ( CVX )

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

DIVCON Score: 4

Chevron ( CVX ) , long energyaEURtms No. 2 to Exxon, is another Dividend AristocrataEUR"one that has racked up 32 consecutive years of higher payouts thanks to a 6% bump announced in January.

ItaEURtms also a fortuitous loser.

Earlier this year, it bid $32 billion to snap up driller Anadarko Petroleum, which accepted aEUR