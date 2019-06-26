3 Dividend Champions for your Portfolio

Markets are posting strong gains this year, with the S&P 500 up more than 16% since January, and gains recorded in five of the last six months. But there are warning signs flashing, despite the strong economic performance in the last two years.

To start with, there was last month’s poor jobs report. While the labor force participation rate remains just under 63%, as expected, and unemployment, at 3.6%, remains at 50-year lows, the job creation number came in at a dismal 75,000. More recently, the price of gold has risen sharply in recent weeks, up 7.8% since May 31 and selling at over $1,400 per ounce – a level it has not reached in nearly three years. Gold is a traditional ‘safe haven’ investment in times of retrenchment.

Gold isn’t the only defensive investment, however, and warning signs don’t mean that the markets are collapsing now. There are still plenty of good stock plays out there – investments that have proven they can weather bad times while delivering returns. Let’s look at three, with some help from the TipRanks database.

AT&T, Inc. (T)

AT&T is a classic blue-chip stock. The telecom giant’s historical evolution is encapsulated in its name – it originally stood for American Telephone & Telegraph – and it is still the largest landline provider in the US. It is also the world’s largest mobile provider, and after taking over Time Warner last year it is also the world’s largest media conglomerate.

Which is not to say that AT&T hasn’t had difficulties lately. The company is heavily leveraged, the Warner acquisition cost upwards of $108 billion, and T shares have been trading below $33 since April of last year.

According to Merrill Lynch analyst David Barden, all of this adds up to a stock that is undervalued and likely to bring strong returns to investors. On top of that, AT&T has a history of rewarding investors.

Barden starts by pointing out the stock’s largest negative: dwindling video subscriptions. He points out, however, that most departing subscribers were low-margin customers and that increasing rates have maintained income. He says, “the sub losses are large in absolute terms, the profitability of the segment is relatively unaffected.”

On the positive side, Barden notes increasing subscription rates in AT&T’s broadband business. “This past 1Q marked the best postpaid net additions first quarter in years and the network has never performed better.”

Summing up the stock’s performance, Barden points out that improvements in broadband and wireless subscriptions have boosted revenue, which in turn has allowed the company to stabilize its heavy debt load. He says, to justify his ‘buy’ rating, “We believe the concerns baked into AT&T's record low valuations are overdone and that the company's cash flow and dividend yields are particularly attractive.” Barden’s price target of $37 suggests an upside of 13% to the stock.

T’s underlying strength has also attracted attention from JPMorgan. Analyst Philip Cusick initiated coverage of T, with a price target of $38. Like Barden, he was attracted by the dividend – one of the best out there. AT&T’s yield is 6.27%, giving an annual payout of $2.04 per share. And the company has a long history of consistent payment, going back to the 1980s.

All of this makes T a reliable defensive stock for your portfolio and underlies its ‘strong buy’ consensus rating. That rating is based on 6 buys and 1 hold assigned in the last three months. The stock’s current average price target, $36, gives a 10% upside against the share price of $32.55.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Home Depot, the largest home improvement big-box store, is another stock to pick up when the economy begins to slow. Like AT&T, HD offers an excellent dividend, the yield is only 2.66%, but with a share price of $204, the annual payout is $5.44 per share. It’s a nice bonus to reliable stock.

Home Depot has another important trait, as well, that will become more prominent now that the Federal Reserve is turning dovish and likely to reduce interest rates: the home improvement niche responds positively to lower rates. Lower interest rates make mortgages cheaper, encouraging home purchases – and with more home purchases, there are more homeowners with fixer-up projects. In addition, with money being cheaper, existing homeowners are more likely to borrow to invest in improvement projects.

This firm foundation is why Home Depot was recently able to raise $1.4 billion in senior notes. The company issued the first $1 billion at 2.95%, and the remaining $400 million – an additional issue, above the original plan – at 3.90%. Guggenheim’s Steven Forbes was impressed by HD’s ability to raise funds in the debt market. He said, “HD raised $400 million more than we assumed, providing the company with greater near-term financial flexibility… we continue to envision share price outperformance as we move through 2019.” Forbes maintained his $215 price target, suggesting a modest upside of 5% for HD stock.

Financial blogger Luke Lango describes HD as a stock to buy, saying: “Overall, the home improvement environment continues to be supported by healthy underlying trends. So long as this remains true, Home Depot will continue to report solid numbers, and HD stock will trend higher.”

Home Depot is solidly positioned, leading the home improvement sector and able to take advantage of the Fed’s monetary climate going forward. Even before the Fed hinted at future rate decreases, the company could leverage loans when needed. HD’s analyst consensus rating of ‘moderate buy’ is based on 9 buys and 4 holds given in the past three months. The upside is modest, however, as the average price target is $207, and the share price has already reached $204.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Our last defensive play is McDonald’s. Probably the strongest of the stocks in the review, MCD had a rough year in 2018, showing only 3% share price growth. A combination of good management strategies, including positive marketing and effective cost controls, has boosted sentiment toward the stock, and MCD is up well over 15% so far this year.

McD’s strength lies, like that of Home Depot, lies in its core business. People gotta eat, and they don’t like to spend too much, and McDonald’s caters to both impulses. The result is a business that tends to outperform downturns, and generates a cash flow capable of supporting, year in and year out, and a 2.26% dividend. While that’s not a high yield, the high share price puts the payout at $4.64 annually.

A profitable business model and high dividend make MCD champion stock for any portfolio. According to five-star financial blogger Chris Neiger, “In the first quarter of this year, U.S. sales were up 4.5% in the quarter… this has helped the company's operating margin to increase to more than 42%...”

Merrill Lynch analyst Gregory Francfort sees an upbeat immediate future for MCD, saying, “We model 4.75%-5.0% 2Q-4Q U.S. comps, as easier comparisons should support trends after McDonald’s posted a 4.5% in 1Q” He adds that, “…2Q-4Q same-store sales look conservative with more upside potential than downside risk for revisions.” His price target, $220, suggests an upside of 7% to MCD. In the past 12 months, Francfort has a success rate of 100% when recommending McDonald’s stock.

McDonald’s ‘moderate buy’ consensus rating is based on 14 buys and 5 holds. Shares currently sell for $205, so the average price target of $216 gives a 5% upside potential.

You can learn about these defensive stocks on TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool. Use the comparison tool to lay out your favorite stocks all at once, and see their vital stats together, in one convenient chart.

By Michael Marcus for TipRanks.