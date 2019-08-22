3 Dimensional Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants, and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine different countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets. As of Jun 30, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $586 billion of assets under management. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 37 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional Fund Advisor mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

DFA US Targeted Value Portfolio (R1)DFTVX fund seeks appreciation of capital over the long term. The fund invests in a diverse range of the readily marketable securities of U.S. small as well as mid-cap companies that the fund's advisor identifies as high profitability value stocks. DFA US Targeted Value Portfolio (R1) has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%.

Jed S. Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

DFA International Sustainability Core 1 PortfolioDFSPX fund invests a major portion of its net assets in equity securities. It may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer's domicile country. DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%.

DFSPX has an expense ratio of 0.37% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX fund aims for capital growth over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. The fund's portfolio buys a broad and diverse group of securities of U.S. companies with greater emphasis on small capitalization, value and high-profitability companies as compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%.

As of Jun 2019, DFUEX held 2,382 issues, with 3.44% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Dimensional Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>