3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before Prices Soar

It's hard to find cheap stocks when the stock markets are near all-time highs. Yesterday, though, the Federal Reserve announced that it cut overnight lending rates. They also announced that they accelerated ending the quantitative tightening two months earlier than scheduled, showing they are committed to sprucing up the economy and the stock markets.

This should have sparked a rally. However, in the question-and-answer session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not choose his words carefully. He caused a -1% selloff in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 .

When something like that happens, I look for cheap stocks to buy. This may turn out to be an opportunity for the bulls. So I stay bullish or add some longs if I need them on the small dip. Even though Powell may have spooked Wall Street, he didn't change the fact that they are still dovish and in a stimulative mode.

Within that narrative, today we examine three cheap stocks on my list of buys for the next few years: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ), Disney (NYSE: DIS ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ). GOOGL stock is lagging the S&P 500 by two points, but the other two stocks to buy are up more than the S&P by over 60%.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple reported earnings yesterday and they beat on all metrics. More importantly, management was bullish about their progress in the "services" area, which is the new buzzword for Wall Street. AAPL stock soared on the headline.

Even though the iPhone sales were less-than-ideal, the revenues from services are huge and exceed the sales of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD ), for example.

Even though Tim Cook is not known for his innovation, under his leadership Apple stock is rising on something other than the iPhone. This is a good thing even though it might upset a few critics. The company still has a good runway for the next few years regardless of skeptics' opinions.

Fundamentally, AAPL stock is still too cheap. It sells at 18 price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 1.5% dividend. Apple stock gets little respect from that perspective. Maybe with the shift in focus away from the iPhone in its evaluation, it will bring about more credit on Wall Street for prices in AAPL stock.

In any case, owning Apple shares here makes sense for the long-term. Because if the general markets are higher down the line, then so is AAPL stock. It's the prime example of cheap stocks.

In addition to the fundamentals, the AAPL stock technicals are also bullish. There is an ongoing pattern with a target that could send the stock to $250 per share or higher in the next few months. So if I have the stock I stay in it. If not, then I can start a position to capture the move.

Owning shares of Apple at these levels is not likely to be a financial debacle. The stock will be higher down the line if one is patient enough.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Like AAPL, Alphabet stock also doesn't get the respect it deserves on Wall Street. Even if they have managed to create capital appreciation in the stock price without much financial engineering. The Google cash position is now stronger than that of Apple, which doesn't get much coverage in the media.

GOOGL is a company that still dominates all search. It does have significant competition from Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), but the management team is savvy enough to handle that. Besides, there is enough room for all three to coexist. The digitization and mobile trends are growing exponentially and there will be enough business to go around.

In addition to search, Google has many other ventures, most notably the Waymo self-driving company. This will eventually become another cash cow for GOOGL and a large contributor for more upside in Google stock.

Just like Apple, owning Alphabet stock at these levels is not going to be a financial debacle in the long run. Buying cheap stocks that dominate their verticals is never wrong.

Disney (DIS)

Disney recently announced their foray into media streaming. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) established the fact that consumers want to consume their media through streaming and DIS is finally jumping on the bandwagon.

Disney severed ties with Netflix to create their own competitive platform. They are slated to release it later this year and I definitely want to be long DIS stock when that happens.

The subscription pricing is low enough that I bet that the metrics for adoption of this new Disney platform will blow away all estimates. DIS stock, even though it's not an obvious example of cheap stocks, should take a leap higher even from these elevated levels. Wall Street has already adjusted the price level for Disney but I don't think they set it high enough.

Disney stock still sells at 16 P/E ratio and it pays 1.2% dividend yield. And just like AAPL and GOOG, this is way too low and doesn't give any credence to the quality of the management teams.

DIS is a global company with assets known to everyone. There is not one soul on this planet that doesn't know the House of Mouse. Disney content will be readily available and it's just a matter of them turning on the faucet.

AAPL, GOOGL and DIS stocks are proven winners and will continue to lead the stock markets higher. The upside potential in the next few years is much higher than the downside risks.

Since we are still in headline-trading mode with a full economic war still raging, I don't take full positions all at once. It is best to take them in tranches and leave room to add later.

Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com . As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Join his live chat room free here .

