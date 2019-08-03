3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Twitter, Lowe’s and Procter & Gamble

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Following through on Friday's bullishness, more hope on the trade front spurred the S&P 500 up to the tune of 1.21%. The move left behind a gap, though, and still left the index under a couple of key moving average lines that could be resistance.

Chinese stocks led the charge. Enthused about the prospect of rekindled trade between China and the United States, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU ) rallied nearly 8% during the regular session headed into its post-close earnings report. But, shares jumped nearly another 9% on numbers investors liked .

Iqiyi (NASDAQ: IQ ) was up almost 6% during yesterday's regular-hours session, but didn't see the same post-close fate as Baidu. IQ stock fell more than 9% after Monday's closing bell rang. Revenue came up short of expectations and guidance was less than thrilling as well.

Holding the market back was General Electric (NYSE: GE ), down 1.4% as investors continue to grapple with recent accusations that its balance sheet under-reflected its true risks .

As for names worth a closer, trading-oriented look headed into Tuesday's session, check out the stock charts of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG ) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). Here's what's most noteworthy.

Twitter (TWTR)

It has been incredibly erratic action, but progressive action nonetheless. That is, Twitter shares are being guided upward, squeezed toward the narrowing tip of an ascending wedge pattern. More recently, TWTR stock has been finding support at levels that suggest the buyers are working on forcing a breakout.

Click to Enlarge The bigger-picture in only evident through the long-term lens of the weekly chart, framed by light blue lines. The upper boundary of that pattern currently rests at $44.70.

Since May, the gray 100-day moving average line and the purple 50-day line have both stepped up as technical support.

Although it's not ideal, the weekly chart also suggests a pretty good cup-and-handle pattern. The brimline, of course, is the ceiling that connects all the major peaks going back to mid-2014.

Lowe's (LOW)

Lowe's shares haven't made a straight line to their current price since finding a bottom in 2009. In fact, there has been nothing straight about LOW stock for years. But, a well-established bullish trend line has kept the overarching advance intact. The up/down action, in fact, has been oddly reliable for years.

Click to Enlarge It's evident on both stock charts, but more perspective is seen on the weekly chart. That is, Lowe's shares brushed a long-standing floor last week, marked in yellow and tried to push up and off of it.

It's subtle, but telling that each MACD peak and subsequent crossunder since the beginning of 2018 has been lower than the last. That points to fading bullish efforts.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

At the beginning of 2018, most investors had doubts about Procter & Gamble. Although relatively new, David Taylor was capable, but it appeared the company might be beyond anybody's help.

Click to Enlarge The rising trading range is marked with a yellow line on top and a red line on the bottom of both stock charts. It has poked above the ceiling a couple of times, and bumped it yesterday.

Although the 70% gain since mid-2018 leaves P&G shares vulnerable to a pullback, that doesn't inherently mean one will materialize. Notice that the weekly bullish volume bars are, for the most part, on the rise.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can learn more about him at his website jamesbrumley.com , or follow him on Twitter , at @jbrumley.

