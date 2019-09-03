3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Riding the next big thing to catch Wall Street's fancy can be tough. But artificial intelligence is one area of undeniable potential. And in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS ) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW ) investors are being offered a more intelligent approach to cash in on the artificial intelligence stocks trend. Let me explain.

Will cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin ever really be a thing? And what is the potential for an industry like cannabis? Just as important, how will investing today in a market leader like Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) look like a year from now or even five or ten years out? Nobody, and I mean nobody knows. But artificial intelligence is very different.

Artificial intelligence or AI is already seamlessly changing the way we see things, work and go about our lives. That last movie on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) which was recommended by Netflix and which you simply loved? AI played a hand. At a business level, AI's machine learning is widely-used to scour through massive troves of data enabling algorithms to recognize otherwise indiscernible patterns and calculate stronger decisions and predictions. As I said, artificial intelligence is everywhere these days.

But what about investing in artificial intelligence stocks? There are no real pure plays, of notice anyways, on this growing technology despite an estimated 44% jump in spending on AI systems to nearly $36 billion this year. But profiting smartly from this boom is still very much possible.

In the following let's look at large cap outfits Microsoft, UPS and Palo Alto Networks. These three well-entrenched market leaders offer a diversified approach to investing in artificial intelligence stocks-and right now are presenting today's investors' buyable price charts for the long haul.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft is the first of our three AI stocks to buy. Along with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) or Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), no conversation regarding artificial intelligence stocks would be complete without mentioning MSFT stock. These diversified tech giants have continued to grow on the back of AI. In Microsoft's case the company is pushing the technology into its cloud computing business and consumer offerings.

Technically and unlike GOOGL or AMZN shares, MSFT stock is also unequivocally demonstrating bullish strength on the price chart. Microsoft has put together a sturdy basing pattern of around three months which has successfully tested existing uptrend and lateral price support. The price action has MSFT stock in a position of leadership within the broader market and coupled with a supportive-looking bullish stochastics crossover, makes this an artificial intelligence stock to buy on a breakout.

UPS (UPS)

United Parcel Service is the next of our AI stocks to purchase. UPS stock may not be the first name you think of when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence stocks. Yet using AI to drive efficiencies is huge for UPS and increasingly important in gaining a market edge throughout its business.

Technically, UPS is also an artificial intelligence stock that's ready to deliver big-time profits to investors.

After recently clearing downtrend and Fibonacci resistance and testing the former barriers for support, shares have broken out of a five-week long consolidation. The price action has put UPS stock into the upper right-hand side of its 20-month long, irregular cup-shaped base and in position for purchase today.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks is the last of our artificial intelligence stocks to buy. Among other ways to exploit AI, this market leader uses the technology to locate and block malicious behavior on computer networks than would otherwise be possible.

Most recently, Palo Alto acquired IoT security start-up Zingbox. The purchase will help improve Cortex, the company's AI-based security platform , by introducing its cloud-based service, advanced AI and machine learning technology into its offerings.

And on the PANW price chart, this artificial intelligence stock is looking set for long-term success.

Technically, shares of Palo Alto Networks have just finished three months of testing former pattern resistance for support. Now and with September off to a good start following an all-time-high in early 2019, a supportive stochastics crossover and plenty of volatile toiling to free itself from a three-year long corrective base breakout, it's time to buy PANW stock today.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler's management do not currently own positions in securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler's observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits

