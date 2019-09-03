The US IPO market is still on track for the biggest year by proceeds since 2014, with a number of large deals teed up after Labor Day.
At the end of August, there were 68 US IPOs publicly on file, 38 of which had submitted a new or updated filing since June 1. Based on historical trends and both public and confidential IPO filings, we believe that 50-70 US IPOs could raise over $15 billion between now and year end.
Renaissance Capital has compiled its annual list of upcoming IPOs expected in the Fall. The full version is only available for IPO Pro members; click here for a free Preview.
The article 2019 IPO Fall Preview: We Company Leads the Unicorn Stampede
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.