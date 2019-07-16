2017's worst IPO tries on some 2019 flavoring

Reuters





By Tom Buerkle

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The worst big IPO of 2017 is looking to appeal to investors with some 2019 flavoring. Blue Apron's shares surged over 50% on Tuesday after it agreed to put Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers on its meal-kit menus. Other companies have juiced their stock with cannabis or crypto ventures, but the effect almost always fades. This one promises a similarly disappointing aftertaste.

Blue Apron's tie-up with Beyond Meat, which listed in New York two month ago and is now worth $10 billion, at least makes sense. It delivers easy-to-prepare meal kits for consumers to cook at home. Adding plant-based meat alternatives, which have attracted plenty of consumer buzz, makes culinary and financial sense.

The trouble is, it doesn't change the weak fundamentals of Blue Apron's business. There are dozens of competitors and no barriers to entry, which is why the company's value has fallen nearly 95% since its IPO. Beyond Meat has performed far better, but it too is an unproven business that is already attracting fierce competition. Fancy vegan burgers may not live up to the stock-market hype; the idea they can save Blue Apron is even more far fetched.

