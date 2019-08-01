1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

1st Source Corporation ( SRCE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SRCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SRCE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.95, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRCE was $46.95, representing a -19% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.96 and a 22.14% increase over the 52 week low of $38.44.

SRCE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SRCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports SRCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.03%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

