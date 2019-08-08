1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) ( FCCY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FCCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.43, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCCY was $17.43, representing a -25.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.45 and a 5.96% increase over the 52 week low of $16.45.

FCCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). FCCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports FCCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.56%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.