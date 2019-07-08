1LoD Buy-side Risk and Controls Summit Recap: The Need for Automating Compliance Processes

Last week, we sponsored the 1LoD Buy-side Risk & Controls Summit in London. The conference provided a venue for compliance professionals at asset managers and hedge funds, as well as experts and thought leaders in the industry, to come together and learn about key trends in compliance and network amongst their peers.

Nick Muller, Head of Asset Management at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), discussed the increase in thematic work, and how regulators are shifting their focus from sell-side firms to the buy-side. Muller continued to explain that the FCA will not remain prescriptive - Buy-side firms must start to change their compliance processes, and have a clear audit trail of trading activities to show to regulatory bodies. Home grown systems and manually inputting data in excel sheets will no longer suffice.

During the afternoon sessions, Nasdaq hosted a roundtable discussion on leveraging behavioural science to measure and improve conduct. The discussion explored how to leverage data in buy-side organizations to get a true pulse of behaviour, with participants speaking to their challenges with gauging conduct risk, and the steps they can take to proactively measure and prevent it. Participants shared how they are interested in the idea of an automated process to help identify market abuse and quantify their risk, as well as the larger interest in investing in trade surveillance solutions.

By adopting an automated trade surveillance and compliance solution, firms can prove to regulators like the FCA that they are abiding by all guidelines. With the regulators focusing shifting from the sell-side to the buy-side, and with the impending Senior Managers and Certificate Regime coming into effect later this year, it is becoming even more critical for firms to start adopting automated processes in order to streamline reporting obligations. By implementing an automated surveillance and compliance solution, firms are not only able to prove that they are abiding by all regulatory guidelines, but they are able to increase operational efficiencies, significantly reducing false positive alerts. In addition, an automated process provides transparency to differentiate, win, and retain investors, instilling confidence that their funds are secure.

