15.2% of MOAT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT ) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), which makes up 1.65% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $38,038,798 worth of HSY, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HSY:
HSY - last trade: $157.03 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/30/2019
|Todd W. Tillemans
|President, U.S.
|2,000
|$129.92
|$259,840
|05/30/2019
|Damien Atkins
|SVP, GC and Secretary
|100
|$130.10
|$13,010
|05/31/2019
|Steven E. Voskuil
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$129.14
|$129,140
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), the #44 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $27,073,788 worth of UNH, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UNH is detailed in the table below:
UNH - last trade: $230.66 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2019
|Frederick William McNabb III
|Director
|6,430
|$233.21
|$1,499,534
|05/03/2019
|David S. Wichmann
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$231.79
|$4,635,730
