12.5% of JKF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), which makes up 5.69% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,966,807 worth of JPM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JPM:

JPM - last trade: $113.49 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/05/2019 James S. Crown Director 5,000 $103.79 $518,950
04/16/2019 Mellody L. Hobson Director 18,000 $111.02 $1,998,443
04/18/2019 Mellody L. Hobson Director 1,700 $114.26 $194,242

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), the #25 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,904,672 worth of CVS, which represents approximately 1.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVS is detailed in the table below:

CVS - last trade: $55.57 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2019 Edward J. Ludwig Director 4,000 $58.27 $233,080
03/01/2019 Fernando Aguirre Director 3,410 $58.29 $198,769
03/11/2019 Fernando Aguirre Director 1,900 $53.59 $101,821
03/11/2019 C. David Brown II Director 10,000 $53.18 $531,800
03/08/2019 David W. Dorman Director 9,600 $52.71 $506,016
03/08/2019 Edward J. Ludwig Director 2,000 $52.80 $105,600

