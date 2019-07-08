12.5% of JKF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF ) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), which makes up 5.69% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,966,807 worth of JPM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JPM:
JPM - last trade: $113.49 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/05/2019
|James S. Crown
|Director
|5,000
|$103.79
|$518,950
|04/16/2019
|Mellody L. Hobson
|Director
|18,000
|$111.02
|$1,998,443
|04/18/2019
|Mellody L. Hobson
|Director
|1,700
|$114.26
|$194,242
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), the #25 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF ( JKF
), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,904,672 worth of CVS, which represents approximately 1.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVS is detailed in the table below:
CVS - last trade: $55.57 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2019
|Edward J. Ludwig
|Director
|4,000
|$58.27
|$233,080
|03/01/2019
|Fernando Aguirre
|Director
|3,410
|$58.29
|$198,769
|03/11/2019
|Fernando Aguirre
|Director
|1,900
|$53.59
|$101,821
|03/11/2019
|C. David Brown II
|Director
|10,000
|$53.18
|$531,800
|03/08/2019
|David W. Dorman
|Director
|9,600
|$52.71
|$506,016
|03/08/2019
|Edward J. Ludwig
|Director
|2,000
|$52.80
|$105,600
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »