12.3% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $985,734 worth of ADC, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:
ADC - last trade: $64.93 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2019
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|6,801
|$66.19
|$450,158
|05/22/2019
|Craig Erlich
|Director
|750
|$67.47
|$50,602
|06/26/2019
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$64.20
|$642,000
|06/26/2019
|Craig Erlich
|Director
|1,000
|$63.68
|$63,680
And First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $852,776 worth of FMBI, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMBI is detailed in the table below:
FMBI - last trade: $19.83 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/24/2019
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|7,000
|$21.51
|$150,570
|05/17/2019
|Stephen C. Van Arsdell
|Director
|2,500
|$20.11
|$50,275
