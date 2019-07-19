Quantcast

12.3% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $985,734 worth of ADC, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:

ADC - last trade: $64.93 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/03/2019John Rakolta Jr.Director6,801$66.19$450,158
05/22/2019Craig ErlichDirector750$67.47$50,602
06/26/2019John Rakolta Jr.Director10,000$64.20$642,000
06/26/2019Craig ErlichDirector1,000$63.68$63,680

And First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $852,776 worth of FMBI, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMBI is detailed in the table below:

FMBI - last trade: $19.83 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
01/24/2019Kathryn HayleyDirector7,000$21.51$150,570
05/17/2019Stephen C. Van ArsdellDirector2,500$20.11$50,275

