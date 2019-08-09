11.7% of VDE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CLR - last trade: $31.73 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/22/2019 Harold Hamm CEO & Chairman 883,977 $44.49 $39,324,909 03/25/2019 Harold Hamm CEO & Chairman 791,828 $42.95 $34,007,798 05/16/2019 Harold Hamm CEO & Chairman 93,000 $42.71 $3,972,167 06/05/2019 John T. McNabb II Director 1,000 $39.88 $39,880 06/06/2019 Harold Hamm CEO & Chairman 38,600 $38.76 $1,496,078

Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,392,599 worth of CLR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLR:

CHK - last trade: $1.47 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2019 Robert D. Lawler CEO 50,000 $2.02 $100,995 05/24/2019 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. Exec. Vice President & CFO 50,000 $2.01 $100,625 05/28/2019 James R. Webb EVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec. 50,000 $1.96 $98,010

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #48 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,431,538 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:

