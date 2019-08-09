11.7% of VDE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Quantcast

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,392,599 worth of CLR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLR:

CLR - last trade: $31.73 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
02/22/2019Harold HammCEO & Chairman883,977$44.49$39,324,909
03/25/2019Harold HammCEO & Chairman791,828$42.95$34,007,798
05/16/2019Harold HammCEO & Chairman93,000$42.71$3,972,167
06/05/2019John T. McNabb IIDirector1,000$39.88$39,880
06/06/2019Harold HammCEO & Chairman38,600$38.76$1,496,078

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #48 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,431,538 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:

CHK - last trade: $1.47 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/24/2019Robert D. LawlerCEO50,000$2.02$100,995
05/24/2019Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.Exec. Vice President & CFO50,000$2.01$100,625
05/28/2019James R. WebbEVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec.50,000$1.96$98,010

