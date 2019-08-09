11.7% of VDE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,392,599 worth of CLR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLR:
CLR - last trade: $31.73 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/22/2019
|Harold Hamm
|CEO & Chairman
|883,977
|$44.49
|$39,324,909
|03/25/2019
|Harold Hamm
|CEO & Chairman
|791,828
|$42.95
|$34,007,798
|05/16/2019
|Harold Hamm
|CEO & Chairman
|93,000
|$42.71
|$3,972,167
|06/05/2019
|John T. McNabb II
|Director
|1,000
|$39.88
|$39,880
|06/06/2019
|Harold Hamm
|CEO & Chairman
|38,600
|$38.76
|$1,496,078
And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #48 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,431,538 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:
CHK - last trade: $1.47 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Robert D. Lawler
|CEO
|50,000
|$2.02
|$100,995
|05/24/2019
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|Exec. Vice President & CFO
|50,000
|$2.01
|$100,625
|05/28/2019
|James R. Webb
|EVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec.
|50,000
|$1.96
|$98,010
