11.5% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 0.36% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,692,312 worth of STLD, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:
STLD - last trade: $30.13 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$27.03
|$135,150
|05/31/2019
|Russell B. Rinn
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$25.58
|$51,160
|06/05/2019
|Glenn Pushis
|Senior Vice President
|5,740
|$26.13
|$149,986
And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), the #173 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI
), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $893,043 worth of CC, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CC is detailed in the table below:
CC - last trade: $21.53 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2019
|Mary B. Cranston
|Director
|1,044
|$23.91
|$24,966
|05/17/2019
|Susan M. Kelliher
|SVP, People & Health Services
|6,500
|$23.06
|$149,878
|05/16/2019
|Bradley J. Bell
|Director
|5,000
|$24.06
|$120,300
|06/10/2019
|Mark P. Vergnano
|President and CEO
|44,000
|$23.17
|$1,019,467
