11.5% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

By BNK Invest,

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 0.36% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,692,312 worth of STLD, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:

STLD - last trade: $30.13 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2019 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $27.03 $135,150
05/31/2019 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 2,000 $25.58 $51,160
06/05/2019 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 5,740 $26.13 $149,986

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), the #173 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF ( JKI ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $893,043 worth of CC, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CC is detailed in the table below:

CC - last trade: $21.53 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/16/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,044 $23.91 $24,966
05/17/2019 Susan M. Kelliher SVP, People & Health Services 6,500 $23.06 $149,878
05/16/2019 Bradley J. Bell Director 5,000 $24.06 $120,300
06/10/2019 Mark P. Vergnano President and CEO 44,000 $23.17 $1,019,467

