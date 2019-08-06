Quantcast

11.4% of VYM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,814,464 worth of CTL, making it the #136 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:

CTL - last trade: $11.79 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/06/2019Indraneel DevEVP and CFO50,000$11.75$587,500
03/06/2019Jeffrey K. StoreyPresident & CEO83,000$11.94$991,261
03/06/2019Steven T. ClontzDirector8,000$11.95$95,600
03/12/2019Kevin P. ChiltonDirector2,000$12.30$24,608
05/10/2019Steven T. ClontzDirector37,000$10.93$404,250
05/15/2019Harvey P. PerryDirector10,000$10.92$109,192
05/23/2019Jeffrey K. StoreyPresident & CEO50,000$9.83$491,480
05/23/2019Indraneel DevEVP and CFO15,000$9.81$147,155
05/23/2019T. Michael GlennDirector20,000$9.83$196,600
05/30/2019William Bruce HanksDirector10,000$10.63$106,300

And Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), the #340 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,426,354 worth of SYBT, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYBT is detailed in the table below:

SYBT - last trade: $36.57 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
02/25/2019Norman TasmanDirector155$36.38$5,625
02/25/2019John SchutteDirector163$36.38$5,925
02/25/2019Richard NorthernDirector111$36.38$4,025
02/25/2019Stephen M. PriebeDirector152$36.38$5,525
02/25/2019Carl G. HerdeDirector70$36.38$2,562
02/25/2019Donna L. HeitzmanDirector111$36.38$4,025
02/25/2019Charles R. Edinger IIIDirector133$36.38$4,825
02/25/2019J. Mccauley BrownDirector54$36.38$1,962
02/25/2019Paul J. Bickel IIIDirector41$36.38$1,500
03/22/2019John SchutteDirector47$32.12$1,500
03/22/2019Stephen M. PriebeDirector144$32.12$4,625
03/22/2019Richard NorthernDirector75$32.12$2,400
03/22/2019Carl G. HerdeDirector66$32.12$2,125
03/22/2019Donna L. HeitzmanDirector72$32.12$2,300
03/22/2019Charles R. Edinger IIIDirector75$32.12$2,400
03/22/2019J. Mccauley BrownDirector36$32.12$1,150
03/22/2019Paul J. Bickel IIIDirector100$32.12$3,200
03/26/2019Richard A. LechleiterDirector100$33.80$3,380
03/22/2019Norman TasmanDirector145$32.12$4,650
05/23/2019Paul J. Bickel IIIDirector90$34.74$3,125
05/23/2019J. Mccauley BrownDirector45$34.74$1,563
05/23/2019Donna L. HeitzmanDirector90$34.74$3,125
05/23/2019Carl G. HerdeDirector45$34.74$1,563
05/23/2019Stephen M. PriebeDirector90$34.74$3,125
05/23/2019John SchutteDirector90$34.74$3,125
05/23/2019Norman TasmanDirector90$34.74$3,125
06/21/2019Norman TasmanDirector135$34.57$4,650
06/21/2019John SchutteDirector43$34.57$1,500
06/21/2019Stephen M. PriebeDirector134$34.57$4,625
06/21/2019Carl G. HerdeDirector61$34.57$2,125
06/21/2019Donna L. HeitzmanDirector93$34.57$3,200
06/21/2019J. Mccauley BrownDirector33$34.57$1,150
06/21/2019Paul J. Bickel IIIDirector93$34.57$3,200

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: VYM , CTL , SYBT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar