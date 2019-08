11.4% of VYM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CTL - last trade: $11.79 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2019 Indraneel Dev EVP and CFO 50,000 $11.75 $587,500 03/06/2019 Jeffrey K. Storey President & CEO 83,000 $11.94 $991,261 03/06/2019 Steven T. Clontz Director 8,000 $11.95 $95,600 03/12/2019 Kevin P. Chilton Director 2,000 $12.30 $24,608 05/10/2019 Steven T. Clontz Director 37,000 $10.93 $404,250 05/15/2019 Harvey P. Perry Director 10,000 $10.92 $109,192 05/23/2019 Jeffrey K. Storey President & CEO 50,000 $9.83 $491,480 05/23/2019 Indraneel Dev EVP and CFO 15,000 $9.81 $147,155 05/23/2019 T. Michael Glenn Director 20,000 $9.83 $196,600 05/30/2019 William Bruce Hanks Director 10,000 $10.63 $106,300

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,814,464 worth of CTL, making it the #136 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:

SYBT - last trade: $36.57 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2019 Norman Tasman Director 155 $36.38 $5,625 02/25/2019 John Schutte Director 163 $36.38 $5,925 02/25/2019 Richard Northern Director 111 $36.38 $4,025 02/25/2019 Stephen M. Priebe Director 152 $36.38 $5,525 02/25/2019 Carl G. Herde Director 70 $36.38 $2,562 02/25/2019 Donna L. Heitzman Director 111 $36.38 $4,025 02/25/2019 Charles R. Edinger III Director 133 $36.38 $4,825 02/25/2019 J. Mccauley Brown Director 54 $36.38 $1,962 02/25/2019 Paul J. Bickel III Director 41 $36.38 $1,500 03/22/2019 John Schutte Director 47 $32.12 $1,500 03/22/2019 Stephen M. Priebe Director 144 $32.12 $4,625 03/22/2019 Richard Northern Director 75 $32.12 $2,400 03/22/2019 Carl G. Herde Director 66 $32.12 $2,125 03/22/2019 Donna L. Heitzman Director 72 $32.12 $2,300 03/22/2019 Charles R. Edinger III Director 75 $32.12 $2,400 03/22/2019 J. Mccauley Brown Director 36 $32.12 $1,150 03/22/2019 Paul J. Bickel III Director 100 $32.12 $3,200 03/26/2019 Richard A. Lechleiter Director 100 $33.80 $3,380 03/22/2019 Norman Tasman Director 145 $32.12 $4,650 05/23/2019 Paul J. Bickel III Director 90 $34.74 $3,125 05/23/2019 J. Mccauley Brown Director 45 $34.74 $1,563 05/23/2019 Donna L. Heitzman Director 90 $34.74 $3,125 05/23/2019 Carl G. Herde Director 45 $34.74 $1,563 05/23/2019 Stephen M. Priebe Director 90 $34.74 $3,125 05/23/2019 John Schutte Director 90 $34.74 $3,125 05/23/2019 Norman Tasman Director 90 $34.74 $3,125 06/21/2019 Norman Tasman Director 135 $34.57 $4,650 06/21/2019 John Schutte Director 43 $34.57 $1,500 06/21/2019 Stephen M. Priebe Director 134 $34.57 $4,625 06/21/2019 Carl G. Herde Director 61 $34.57 $2,125 06/21/2019 Donna L. Heitzman Director 93 $34.57 $3,200 06/21/2019 J. Mccauley Brown Director 33 $34.57 $1,150 06/21/2019 Paul J. Bickel III Director 93 $34.57 $3,200

And Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), the #340 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,426,354 worth of SYBT, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYBT is detailed in the table below:

