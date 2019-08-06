11.4% of VYM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM
), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,814,464 worth of CTL, making it the #136 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:
CTL - last trade: $11.79 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2019
|Indraneel Dev
|EVP and CFO
|50,000
|$11.75
|$587,500
|03/06/2019
|Jeffrey K. Storey
|President & CEO
|83,000
|$11.94
|$991,261
|03/06/2019
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|8,000
|$11.95
|$95,600
|03/12/2019
|Kevin P. Chilton
|Director
|2,000
|$12.30
|$24,608
|05/10/2019
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|37,000
|$10.93
|$404,250
|05/15/2019
|Harvey P. Perry
|Director
|10,000
|$10.92
|$109,192
|05/23/2019
|Jeffrey K. Storey
|President & CEO
|50,000
|$9.83
|$491,480
|05/23/2019
|Indraneel Dev
|EVP and CFO
|15,000
|$9.81
|$147,155
|05/23/2019
|T. Michael Glenn
|Director
|20,000
|$9.83
|$196,600
|05/30/2019
|William Bruce Hanks
|Director
|10,000
|$10.63
|$106,300
And Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), the #340 largest holding among components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYM
), shows 10 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,426,354 worth of SYBT, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYBT is detailed in the table below:
SYBT - last trade: $36.57 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2019
|Norman Tasman
|Director
|155
|$36.38
|$5,625
|02/25/2019
|John Schutte
|Director
|163
|$36.38
|$5,925
|02/25/2019
|Richard Northern
|Director
|111
|$36.38
|$4,025
|02/25/2019
|Stephen M. Priebe
|Director
|152
|$36.38
|$5,525
|02/25/2019
|Carl G. Herde
|Director
|70
|$36.38
|$2,562
|02/25/2019
|Donna L. Heitzman
|Director
|111
|$36.38
|$4,025
|02/25/2019
|Charles R. Edinger III
|Director
|133
|$36.38
|$4,825
|02/25/2019
|J. Mccauley Brown
|Director
|54
|$36.38
|$1,962
|02/25/2019
|Paul J. Bickel III
|Director
|41
|$36.38
|$1,500
|03/22/2019
|John Schutte
|Director
|47
|$32.12
|$1,500
|03/22/2019
|Stephen M. Priebe
|Director
|144
|$32.12
|$4,625
|03/22/2019
|Richard Northern
|Director
|75
|$32.12
|$2,400
|03/22/2019
|Carl G. Herde
|Director
|66
|$32.12
|$2,125
|03/22/2019
|Donna L. Heitzman
|Director
|72
|$32.12
|$2,300
|03/22/2019
|Charles R. Edinger III
|Director
|75
|$32.12
|$2,400
|03/22/2019
|J. Mccauley Brown
|Director
|36
|$32.12
|$1,150
|03/22/2019
|Paul J. Bickel III
|Director
|100
|$32.12
|$3,200
|03/26/2019
|Richard A. Lechleiter
|Director
|100
|$33.80
|$3,380
|03/22/2019
|Norman Tasman
|Director
|145
|$32.12
|$4,650
|05/23/2019
|Paul J. Bickel III
|Director
|90
|$34.74
|$3,125
|05/23/2019
|J. Mccauley Brown
|Director
|45
|$34.74
|$1,563
|05/23/2019
|Donna L. Heitzman
|Director
|90
|$34.74
|$3,125
|05/23/2019
|Carl G. Herde
|Director
|45
|$34.74
|$1,563
|05/23/2019
|Stephen M. Priebe
|Director
|90
|$34.74
|$3,125
|05/23/2019
|John Schutte
|Director
|90
|$34.74
|$3,125
|05/23/2019
|Norman Tasman
|Director
|90
|$34.74
|$3,125
|06/21/2019
|Norman Tasman
|Director
|135
|$34.57
|$4,650
|06/21/2019
|John Schutte
|Director
|43
|$34.57
|$1,500
|06/21/2019
|Stephen M. Priebe
|Director
|134
|$34.57
|$4,625
|06/21/2019
|Carl G. Herde
|Director
|61
|$34.57
|$2,125
|06/21/2019
|Donna L. Heitzman
|Director
|93
|$34.57
|$3,200
|06/21/2019
|J. Mccauley Brown
|Director
|33
|$34.57
|$1,150
|06/21/2019
|Paul J. Bickel III
|Director
|93
|$34.57
|$3,200
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »