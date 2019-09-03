11.3% of DGRW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $870,869 worth of WAB, making it the #241 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAB:
WAB - last trade: $69.21 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/21/2019
|David L. Deninno
|Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.
|3,000
|$64.51
|$193,530
|05/21/2019
|Albert J. Neupaver
|Director
|10,000
|$65.26
|$652,600
|05/23/2019
|William E. Kassling
|Director
|8,000
|$62.94
|$503,520
