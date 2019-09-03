Quantcast

11.3% of DGRW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $870,869 worth of WAB, making it the #241 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAB:

WAB - last trade: $69.21 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/21/2019David L. DeninnoExec VP, General Counsel, Sec.3,000$64.51$193,530
05/21/2019Albert J. NeupaverDirector10,000$65.26$652,600
05/23/2019William E. KasslingDirector8,000$62.94$503,520

