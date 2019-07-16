Quantcast

10.9% of VOOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), which makes up 0.40% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,379,491 worth of LOW, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOW:

LOW - last trade: $107.97 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2019 Marvin R. Ellison President and CEO 10,000 $95.05 $950,538
05/24/2019 Lisa W. Wardell Director 250 $94.90 $23,725
06/19/2019 Donald Frieson EVP, Supply Chain 2,030 $98.69 $200,342

And Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), the #97 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,083,665 worth of CCI, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CCI is detailed in the table below:

CCI - last trade: $133.19 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/08/2019 Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. Director 350 $117.95 $41,282
04/24/2019 J. Landis Martin Director 18,350 $123.13 $2,259,464

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: VOOV , LOW , CCI


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar