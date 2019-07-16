10.9% of VOOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), which makes up 0.40% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,379,491 worth of LOW, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOW:
LOW - last trade: $107.97 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Marvin R. Ellison
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$95.05
|$950,538
|05/24/2019
|Lisa W. Wardell
|Director
|250
|$94.90
|$23,725
|06/19/2019
|Donald Frieson
|EVP, Supply Chain
|2,030
|$98.69
|$200,342
And Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), the #97 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,083,665 worth of CCI, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CCI is detailed in the table below:
CCI - last trade: $133.19 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2019
|Edward C. Hutcheson Jr.
|Director
|350
|$117.95
|$41,282
|04/24/2019
|J. Landis Martin
|Director
|18,350
|$123.13
|$2,259,464
