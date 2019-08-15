10.9% of FTXG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG ) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), which makes up 1.65% of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,329 worth of CAG, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CAG:
CAG - last trade: $28.10 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/16/2019
|Anil Arora
|Director
|1,600
|$30.06
|$48,096
|04/16/2019
|Joie A. Gregor
|Director
|10,000
|$29.99
|$299,865
|06/28/2019
|Craig P. Omtvedt
|Director
|25,000
|$26.73
|$668,250
