10.9% of BJK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 6.43% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,579,356 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:

MGM - last trade: $28.86 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/06/2019Mary Christine GayDirector3,700$27.27$100,886
03/07/2019William Warwick GroundsDirector1,145$26.27$30,075
05/08/2019Paul J. SalemDirector800,000$25.40$20,322,240
06/07/2019Keith A. MeisterDirector2,874,578$26.18$75,244,709
06/12/2019Keith A. MeisterDirector636,335$27.76$17,665,455
06/17/2019Keith A. MeisterDirector431,850$27.73$11,977,125
06/20/2019Keith A. MeisterDirector338,374$27.84$9,421,287
06/25/2019Keith A. MeisterDirector380,651$27.81$10,587,728
06/27/2019Keith A. MeisterDirector209,136$27.99$5,853,432

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), the #14 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $577,494 worth of CHDN, which represents approximately 2.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN is detailed in the table below:

CHDN - last trade: $120.36 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/22/2019Karole LloydDirector1,000$85.22$85,219
05/01/2019R. Alex RankinDirector500$101.83$50,914

