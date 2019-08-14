10.9% of BJK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MGM - last trade: $28.86 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2019 Mary Christine Gay Director 3,700 $27.27 $100,886 03/07/2019 William Warwick Grounds Director 1,145 $26.27 $30,075 05/08/2019 Paul J. Salem Director 800,000 $25.40 $20,322,240 06/07/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 2,874,578 $26.18 $75,244,709 06/12/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 636,335 $27.76 $17,665,455 06/17/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 431,850 $27.73 $11,977,125 06/20/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 338,374 $27.84 $9,421,287 06/25/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 380,651 $27.81 $10,587,728 06/27/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 209,136 $27.99 $5,853,432

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 6.43% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,579,356 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:

CHDN - last trade: $120.36 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/22/2019 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $85.22 $85,219 05/01/2019 R. Alex Rankin Director 500 $101.83 $50,914

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), the #14 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $577,494 worth of CHDN, which represents approximately 2.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN is detailed in the table below:

