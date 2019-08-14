10.9% of BJK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 6.43% of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,579,356 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:
MGM - last trade: $28.86 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2019
|Mary Christine Gay
|Director
|3,700
|$27.27
|$100,886
|03/07/2019
|William Warwick Grounds
|Director
|1,145
|$26.27
|$30,075
|05/08/2019
|Paul J. Salem
|Director
|800,000
|$25.40
|$20,322,240
|06/07/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|2,874,578
|$26.18
|$75,244,709
|06/12/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|636,335
|$27.76
|$17,665,455
|06/17/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|431,850
|$27.73
|$11,977,125
|06/20/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|338,374
|$27.84
|$9,421,287
|06/25/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|380,651
|$27.81
|$10,587,728
|06/27/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|209,136
|$27.99
|$5,853,432
And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), the #14 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (Symbol: BJK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $577,494 worth of CHDN, which represents approximately 2.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN is detailed in the table below:
CHDN - last trade: $120.36 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/22/2019
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$85.22
|$85,219
|05/01/2019
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|500
|$101.83
|$50,914
