10.8% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), which makes up 1.27% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,901,468 worth of DTE, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTE:
DTE - last trade: $127.97 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Ruth G. Shaw
|Director
|2,000
|$124.27
|$248,540
|09/05/2019
|Gary Torgow
|Director
|1,537
|$129.95
|$199,733
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), the #76 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,360,284 worth of URI, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at URI is detailed in the table below:
URI - last trade: $120.72 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/22/2019
|Donald C. Roof
|Director
|5,000
|$118.27
|$591,362
|07/24/2019
|Jose B. Alvarez
|Director
|238
|$125.98
|$29,983
|08/19/2019
|Filippo Passerini
|Director
|2,000
|$110.37
|$220,749
