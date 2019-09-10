10.8% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Ruth G. Shaw Director 2,000 $124.27 $248,540 09/05/2019 Gary Torgow Director 1,537 $129.95 $199,733

DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), which makes up 1.27% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,901,468 worth of DTE, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTE:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/22/2019 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $118.27 $591,362 07/24/2019 Jose B. Alvarez Director 238 $125.98 $29,983 08/19/2019 Filippo Passerini Director 2,000 $110.37 $220,749

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), the #76 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,360,284 worth of URI, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at URI is detailed in the table below:

