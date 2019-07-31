10.6% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), which makes up 0.53% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,520,046 worth of ARNC, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC:
ARNC - last trade: $25.14 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2019
|John C. Plant
|Chairman and CEO
|105,000
|$18.51
|$1,943,053
|03/12/2019
|John C. Plant
|Chairman and CEO
|105,000
|$18.67
|$1,960,298
|05/02/2019
|Rajiv Gupta
|Director
|22,603
|$22.10
|$499,447
|05/02/2019
|John C. Plant
|Chairman and CEO
|50,000
|$22.14
|$1,106,930
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,179,815 worth of MOS, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MOS is detailed in the table below:
MOS - last trade: $25.25 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2019
|James Calvin O'rourke
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$24.03
|$240,300
|05/10/2019
|Emery N. Koenig
|Director
|2,089
|$23.95
|$50,022
|05/10/2019
|Mark J. Isaacson
|SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.
|1,000
|$23.55
|$23,550
|05/10/2019
|Clint Freeland
|SVP & Chief Financial Officer
|4,250
|$23.60
|$100,300
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »