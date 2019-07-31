Quantcast

10.6% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), which makes up 0.53% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,520,046 worth of ARNC, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC:

ARNC - last trade: $25.14 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/07/2019John C. PlantChairman and CEO105,000$18.51$1,943,053
03/12/2019John C. PlantChairman and CEO105,000$18.67$1,960,298
05/02/2019Rajiv GuptaDirector22,603$22.10$499,447
05/02/2019John C. PlantChairman and CEO50,000$22.14$1,106,930

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,179,815 worth of MOS, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MOS is detailed in the table below:

MOS - last trade: $25.25 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/08/2019James Calvin O'rourkePresident & CEO10,000$24.03$240,300
05/10/2019Emery N. KoenigDirector2,089$23.95$50,022
05/10/2019Mark J. IsaacsonSVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.1,000$23.55$23,550
05/10/2019Clint FreelandSVP & Chief Financial Officer4,250$23.60$100,300

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: JKI , ARNC , MOS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar