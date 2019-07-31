10.6% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ARNC - last trade: $25.14 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 105,000 $18.51 $1,943,053 03/12/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 105,000 $18.67 $1,960,298 05/02/2019 Rajiv Gupta Director 22,603 $22.10 $499,447 05/02/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 50,000 $22.14 $1,106,930

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), which makes up 0.53% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,520,046 worth of ARNC, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC:

MOS - last trade: $25.25 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2019 James Calvin O'rourke President & CEO 10,000 $24.03 $240,300 05/10/2019 Emery N. Koenig Director 2,089 $23.95 $50,022 05/10/2019 Mark J. Isaacson SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. 1,000 $23.55 $23,550 05/10/2019 Clint Freeland SVP & Chief Financial Officer 4,250 $23.60 $100,300

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,179,815 worth of MOS, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MOS is detailed in the table below:

