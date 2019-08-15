10.4% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ( TOLZ ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX), which makes up 0.76% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ( TOLZ
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $830,024 worth of MPLX, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MPLX:
MPLX - last trade: $26.48 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2019
|Garry L. Peiffer
|Director
|18,000
|$27.15
|$488,646
|08/08/2019
|Gary R. Heminger
|Chairman, CEO
|42,600
|$27.18
|$1,158,079
|08/07/2019
|Dan D. Sandman
|Director
|36,630
|$27.26
|$998,534
|08/09/2019
|Garry L. Peiffer
|Director
|18,800
|$27.30
|$513,259
And Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL), the #71 largest holding among components of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ( TOLZ
), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,546 worth of ENBL, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENBL is detailed in the table below:
ENBL - last trade: $12.54 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2019
|Peter H. Kind
|Director
|1,000
|$15.06
|$15,060
|08/08/2019
|Sean Trauschke
|Director
|2,500
|$12.26
|$30,656
|08/09/2019
|Scott M. Prochazka
|Director
|7,500
|$12.27
|$92,025
