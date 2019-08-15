Quantcast

10.4% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ( TOLZ ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX), which makes up 0.76% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ( TOLZ ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $830,024 worth of MPLX, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MPLX:

MPLX - last trade: $26.48 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2019 Garry L. Peiffer Director 18,000 $27.15 $488,646
08/08/2019 Gary R. Heminger Chairman, CEO 42,600 $27.18 $1,158,079
08/07/2019 Dan D. Sandman Director 36,630 $27.26 $998,534
08/09/2019 Garry L. Peiffer Director 18,800 $27.30 $513,259

And Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (Symbol: ENBL), the #71 largest holding among components of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF ( TOLZ ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,546 worth of ENBL, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENBL is detailed in the table below:

ENBL - last trade: $12.54 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/25/2019 Peter H. Kind Director 1,000 $15.06 $15,060
08/08/2019 Sean Trauschke Director 2,500 $12.26 $30,656
08/09/2019 Scott M. Prochazka Director 7,500 $12.27 $92,025

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: TOLZ , MPLX , ENBL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar