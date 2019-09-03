Quantcast

10.4% of DVY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF ( DVY ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), which makes up 0.80% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF ( DVY ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $137,075,381 worth of IVZ, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ:

IVZ - last trade: $15.70 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/02/2019Rod CanionDirector10,000$21.24$212,400
05/02/2019Ben F. Johnson IIIDirector10,000$21.37$213,700
05/13/2019Rod CanionDirector10,000$19.84$198,400
06/07/2019G. Richard Wagoner Jr.Director10,000$20.71$207,120

