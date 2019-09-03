10.4% of DVY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF ( DVY ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), which makes up 0.80% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF ( DVY
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $137,075,381 worth of IVZ, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IVZ:
IVZ - last trade: $15.70 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|10,000
|$21.24
|$212,400
|05/02/2019
|Ben F. Johnson III
|Director
|10,000
|$21.37
|$213,700
|05/13/2019
|Rod Canion
|Director
|10,000
|$19.84
|$198,400
|06/07/2019
|G. Richard Wagoner Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$20.71
|$207,120
