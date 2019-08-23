Quantcast

10.2% of ONEY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 1.72% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,989,750 worth of OXY, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:

OXY - last trade: $44.70 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2019 Vicki A. Hollub President and CEO 37,460 $48.15 $1,803,699
06/10/2019 Marcia E. Backus SVP, GC & CCO 10,000 $48.09 $480,900
06/10/2019 Eugene L. Batchelder Director 9,100 $48.11 $437,790
06/10/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $48.22 $482,200
06/11/2019 Glenn M. Vangolen SVP - Business Support 5,000 $48.53 $242,650
06/12/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 15,000 $48.28 $724,200
06/12/2019 Avedick Baruyr Poladian Director 5,000 $48.77 $243,850
06/13/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 4,100 $49.61 $203,401
08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258
08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800
08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175
08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850

And Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), the #86 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,546,554 worth of IPG, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IPG is detailed in the table below:

IPG - last trade: $20.37 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/30/2019 David M. Thomas Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988
04/30/2019 H. John Greeniaus Director 8,650 $23.12 $199,988

