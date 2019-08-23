10.2% of ONEY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 1.72% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,989,750 worth of OXY, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:
OXY - last trade: $44.70 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2019
|Vicki A. Hollub
|President and CEO
|37,460
|$48.15
|$1,803,699
|06/10/2019
|Marcia E. Backus
|SVP, GC & CCO
|10,000
|$48.09
|$480,900
|06/10/2019
|Eugene L. Batchelder
|Director
|9,100
|$48.11
|$437,790
|06/10/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$48.22
|$482,200
|06/11/2019
|Glenn M. Vangolen
|SVP - Business Support
|5,000
|$48.53
|$242,650
|06/12/2019
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|15,000
|$48.28
|$724,200
|06/12/2019
|Avedick Baruyr Poladian
|Director
|5,000
|$48.77
|$243,850
|06/13/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|4,100
|$49.61
|$203,401
|08/05/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|15,000
|$50.22
|$753,258
|08/12/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$44.96
|$224,800
|08/14/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|2,500
|$43.27
|$108,175
|08/16/2019
|Kenneth Dillon
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$44.57
|$222,850
And Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), the #86 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,546,554 worth of IPG, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IPG is detailed in the table below:
IPG - last trade: $20.37 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/30/2019
|David M. Thomas
|Director
|8,650
|$23.12
|$199,988
|04/30/2019
|H. John Greeniaus
|Director
|8,650
|$23.12
|$199,988
