10.1% of VOOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 0.11% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,193,679 worth of XRAY, making it the #208 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:
XRAY - last trade: $53.53 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Daniel P. Key
|SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer
|3,697
|$54.68
|$202,152
|05/23/2019
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|10,000
|$53.60
|$536,047
|05/29/2019
|Donald M. Casey Jr.
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$53.68
|$536,769
|06/06/2019
|Betsy D. Holden
|Director
|2,720
|$55.31
|$150,439
And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #233 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $982,635 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:
RE - last trade: $249.92 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Meryl D. Hartzband
|Director
|500
|$242.31
|$121,155
|08/01/2019
|John A. Graf
|Director
|1,020
|$244.35
|$249,234
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »