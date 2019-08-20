10.1% of VOOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Quantcast

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), which makes up 0.11% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,193,679 worth of XRAY, making it the #208 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY:

XRAY - last trade: $53.53 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 Daniel P. Key SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer 3,697 $54.68 $202,152
05/23/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 10,000 $53.60 $536,047
05/29/2019 Donald M. Casey Jr. President & CEO 10,000 $53.68 $536,769
06/06/2019 Betsy D. Holden Director 2,720 $55.31 $150,439

And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #233 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF ( VOOV ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $982,635 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:

RE - last trade: $249.92 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Meryl D. Hartzband Director 500 $242.31 $121,155
08/01/2019 John A. Graf Director 1,020 $244.35 $249,234

