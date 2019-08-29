10.1% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ERIE - last trade: $210.43 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/25/2019 Brian Arden Hudson Sr. Director 115 $174.03 $20,014 06/11/2019 Elizabeth A. Vorsheck Director 686 $240.56 $165,024

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), which makes up 0.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,850,265 worth of ERIE, making it the #153 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERIE:

ALB - last trade: $59.32 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2019 Deeanne J. Marlow SVP, Chief HR Officer 1,000 $70.85 $70,850 08/20/2019 Eric Norris President, Lithium 3,090 $64.66 $199,790

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), the #173 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,061,253 worth of ALB, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALB is detailed in the table below:

