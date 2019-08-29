10.1% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), which makes up 0.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,850,265 worth of ERIE, making it the #153 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERIE:
ERIE - last trade: $210.43 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/25/2019
|Brian Arden Hudson Sr.
|Director
|115
|$174.03
|$20,014
|06/11/2019
|Elizabeth A. Vorsheck
|Director
|686
|$240.56
|$165,024
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), the #173 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,061,253 worth of ALB, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALB is detailed in the table below:
ALB - last trade: $59.32 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2019
|Deeanne J. Marlow
|SVP, Chief HR Officer
|1,000
|$70.85
|$70,850
|08/20/2019
|Eric Norris
|President, Lithium
|3,090
|$64.66
|$199,790
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »