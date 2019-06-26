10 Stocks to Win in a Downturn

(New York)

The market's outlook grew significantly dimmer yesterday. The Fed made clear that investors should not expect a rate cut in a July, which took the wind out of equity investors' sails. With that in mind, here is a list of ten stocks that should help investors win in a downturn. The theme here is "low volatility" stocks, or stocks with less risk that should outperform the market in a choppy environment. The list: Aflac, Amdocs, American States Water, Atmos Energy, DTE Energy, Duke Energy, McDonalds, NextEra Energy, OGE Energy, WEC Energy Group.

FINSUM : Given the Fed's reversal from what the market thought was its stance yesterday, right now does seem like a good time for low volatility stocks.