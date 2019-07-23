Quantcast

10 Asset Bubbles Waiting to Pop

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(New York)

Barron's has published an interesting article which argues that there are ten asset bubbles waiting to pop in markets. According to an analyst cited in the publication, further coordinated global central bank easing is likely to exacerbate these bubbles and turn a "run-of-the-mill recession into a full blown financial crisis". The ten asset bubbles cited are in the following asset classes: US government debt, US corporate debt, US leveraged loans, European debt, Bank of Japan Balance sheet and related equity holdings, unprofitable IPOs, crypto and cannabis, growth and momentum stocks, software and cloud stocks, ETFs (especially fixed income).

FINSUM : So the whole world is in a bubble except the asset class that most people pay the most attention to-US stocks. The thing about many of these "bubbles" is that the economy is still plenty healthy to cover them (such as companies' ability to cover interest etc).

