Will Cost Woes Hurt B&G Foods (BGS) This Earnings Season?

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 1. The company's earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, by an average of 15.3%.





Let's see how things are placed for this frozen foods manufacturer ahead of the upcoming quarterly results.The Zacks Consensus Estimate has been stable in the past 30 days at 35 cents, which indicates 7.9% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.Further, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $372.3 million, suggesting a decline of almost 4.1% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Factors Impacting Results



High input costs have been making matters worse for B&G Foods. The company is experiencing higher costs stemming from increased freight, warehouse and procurement expenses. The company expects rising costs to remain a headwind in 2019. This is likely to exert pressure on the bottom line in the quarter to be reported.



Apart from this, Pirate Brands' divestiture has been weighing on the top line, as witnessed in the first quarter. Moreover, adverse impacts from inventory-reduction initiatives and unfavorable mix are likely to persist.



While these headwinds are likely impair the company's second-quarter performance, gains from acquisitions and pricing strategies are expected to offer some cushion. In fact, the buyout of Green Giant is likely to drive top line, as being witnessed in the past few quarters. Also, efficient pricing strategy is expected to be a tailwind for B&G Foods in the quarter under review.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model does not suggest that B&G Foods is likely to beat bottom-line estimates this quarter. For this to happen, a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).



Although B&G Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.



