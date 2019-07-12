Westport Fuel's Increasing Market Presence to Boost Revenues

On Jul 11, we issued an updated research report on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT .





The Canada-based company engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced alternative fuel systems and components.The company's portfolio consists of environmentally friendly vehicles, which is driving demand for its products. Westport HPDI 2.0, which enhances performance of heavy-duty trucks, is likely to contribute meaningfully to the company's revenues in 2019. The system has been successfully launched in Europe and is soon to be introduced in China. The company is well positioned on the back of market-ready alternative fuel products across the transportation segments. These factors are strengthening the company's market presence.Westport Fuel is focusing on the development of technologies to fortify its leadership position. Further, the company regularly makes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies as well as edge-on, non-core businesses. These divestments enable the company to focus on the transportation sector.Adoption of rigorous environmental regulations and mandating greenhouse gas emission reductions in key markets around the world has opened up opportunities for Westport Fuel to generate higher revenues and boost market position.However, there are a few headwinds that might affect its performance. The company is witnessing a liquidity crisis with losses and negative cash flows. Additionally, legal costs stemming from SEC investigations as well as restructuring activities are likely to hurt Westport Fuel's bottom line in spite of top-line improvements.In the past six months, Westport Fuel has outperformed the industry it belongs to. During the same time frame, the company's shares have surged 79.7% compared with the industry's rise of 7.4%.





