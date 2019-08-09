Quantcast

Westport Fuel (WPRT) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 's WPRT second-quarter 2019 net loss from continuing operations was 2 cents per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The same was 4 cents in second-quarter 2018. Net loss from continuing operations in the reported quarter was $2.3 million compared with $5.7 million in second-quarter 2018.

Westport Fuel logged consolidated revenues of $82.4 million in the reported quarter, up 2% year over year. Moreover, the company's revenues top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71 million.

During the quarter under review, consolidated gross margin declined to $19.3 million from $21.7 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was due to product mix.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $8.1 million compared with $8.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

In the reported quarter, CWI revenues declined $2.9 million to $84 million.

Financial Position

Westport Fuel had cash and cash equivalents of $45.4 million as of Jun 30, 2019, down from $61.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

For the three months ended Jun 30, 2019, the company's net cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations was $2.5 million compared with net cash flows of $2 million used in operating activities in the three months ended Jun 30, 2018.

Guidance

For 2019, the company projects consolidated revenues from continuing operations of $285-$305 million, up from previously mentioned $265-$295 million.

Westport Fuel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

