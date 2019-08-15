Top Analyst Reports: Deere, Baxter & More

Thursday, August 15, 2019

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features updated research reports on 11 major stocks, including Deere (DE) and Baxter (BAX). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Deere 's shares have gained +6.1% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Farm Equipment industry, which has increased +7.6% over the same period. For fiscal 2019, Deere expects net sales to increase 5% year over year and net income at $3.3 billion. Concerns stemming from the U.S-China trade war and lower commodity prices have led to farmers getting cautious about their equipment purchases.

However, the Zacks analyst thinks the $16 billion aid program for American farmers impacted by the trade war is likely to bolster agricultural equipment sales, which bodes well for Deere. Improving construction markets and the Wirtgen acquisition which has increased Deere's exposure to global transportation infrastructure will benefit results.

Additionally, introduction of advanced technologies in its products will aid growth. However, raw material cost inflation, elevated expenses and unfavorable foreign currency impact remain concerns.

Baxter 's shares have gained +21.7% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Medical Products industry's increase of +7.6%. The Zacks analyst thinks Baxter continues to benefit from its core Advanced Surgery and Acute Therapies units.

Baxter's surgical portfolio is expected to generate huge profits on the back of products like FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix, TISSEEL Fibrin Sealant among others. During the second quarter, the company received approval for the first and only ready-to-use insulin for IV infusion in hospitals and other acute care facilities.

With respect to quarterly results, Baxter ended the second quarter of 2019 on a solid note, beating expectations on both counts. However, Baxter's Clinical Nutrition unit has witnessed sluggishness in recent times. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech markets is indicative of dull prospects.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include EPAM Systems (EPAM), NiSource (NI) and Universal Display (OLED).

Today's Must Read

Construction Demand, Wirtgen Acquisition Aid Deere (DE), Costs Ail

Strong Acute Therapies Segment Continues to Aid Baxter (BAX)

Featured Reports

EPAM Systems (EPAM) Rides on Solid Financial Services Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, EPAM Systems is gaining from its solid Financial Services segmental performance, driven by buoyant demand for asset management and payment processing offerings.

Regulated Model, Systematic Investments to Aid NiSource (NI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NiSource is poised to benefit from its 100% regulated utility business model and planned investments. Reliability and safe services will widen its customer base.

Product Rollouts & Buyouts Aid Universal Display (OLED)

Per the Zacks analyst, OLED-based product launches by premium handset makers like Apple, Oppo and Vivo, are aiding growth.

WEX Continues to Benefit From Acquisitions, Debt Woes Linger

The Zacks analyst likes WEX's business strategy to expand its product and services offerings with the help of multiple acquisitions.

Solid Non-Invasive Platform Aids Masimo (MASI) Amid Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is, however, apprehensive about the fierce competition in the MedTech space.

New Upgrades

Lucrative Prospects in the SCS Market Bolster Nevro (NVRO)

Per the Zacks analyst, lucrative prospects in the SCS market, driven by growing aging demographics, high therapy cost and major reliance on traditional SCS therapy, boost Nevro's performance.

Tenneco (TEN) Rides on Restructuring, Cost-Cuts & Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Tenneco's efforts to streamline its operations and capacity consolidation are reducing its costs. Focus on innovation and quality across business are other positives.

New Downgrades

Avnet (AVT) Struggles Due to Weakness Across Key Industries

Per the Zacks analyst, persistently weak components industry is hurting Avnet's growth. Further, low sales from Asia and Brexit woes have weakened the industrial and automotive segments.

Nikon (NINOY) Hurt by Softness in Imaging Product Business

Per the Zacks analyst, a slowdown in interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras sales is impacting Nikon's Imaging Products revenues negatively.